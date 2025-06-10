Los Angeles Riots and Protests Witness US Flags Spat On and Burnt (Newsom Rhetoric)

Kanako MIta, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The usual anti-American rent-a-mob mingled with genuine protesters concerning a clampdown on illegal immigration. This happened in Los Angeles.

Naturally, the same anti-American protesters held aloft the flag of Mexico and other flags.

Fox News reports, “Footage from the incident shows a circle of dozens of people, many wearing masks, surrounding an American flag burning on the ground. Several of the individuals then spit on the flag or sprayed flammable liquid to continue the blaze before a second flag was added to the fire.”

Arrests have been made after several days of violent protests. These protests followed immigration raids against undocumented immigrants.

President Donald Trump immediately requested the deployment of several thousand National Guard troops to quell the crisis.

Looting predictably followed in parts of Los Angeles.

The BBC reports, “The protests began on Friday after it emerged Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers were carrying out raids in areas of the city with prominent Latino populations.”

Districts, including Westlake and Paramount, were targeted by ICE.

The situation is notably tense in parts of downtown LA.

Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California, inflamed the political situation. He declared, “Donald Trump is using you as an excuse to militarize a city and circumvent our democracy.”

Newsom continued, “I have formally requested the Trump Administration rescind their unlawful deployment of troops in Los Angeles county and return them to my command.”

He then lambasted Trump for violating state sovereignty.

Newsom said, “We didn’t have a problem until Trump got involved. This is a serious breach of state sovereignty – inflaming tensions while pulling resources from where they’re actually needed.”

America is blighted by illegal immigration, criminality, homelessness, affordable housing, and a fentanyl crisis that killed over 300,000 people in three years during the administration of Joe Biden.

During the first Trump administration, the anti-American rent-a-mob was also encouraged to burn American flags, riot, and sow mayhem. This happened based on constant race-baiting among elements within the Democratic Party and the mass media.

