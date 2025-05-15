Japanese Art and Buddhism: Nichiren and Dogan Zenji

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Buddhism, Confucianism, Daoism (Taoism), and indigenous Shintoism have shaped Japan socially, religiously, and philosophically. However, when viewing the religious landscape, Buddhism and Shintoism dominate concerning places of worship and the natural binding of society.

Above is a stunning art piece by Kawatsura Yoshio (Negoro Raizan – artist’s name). He was born during the dynamic Meiji Period (1868-1912). However, this print of a Buddhist pagoda belongs to the Taisho Period (1912-1926).

The rain in this print is lashing it down. Accordingly, one can imagine Buddhist pilgrims caught up in the thunderstorm. However, unlike the storm of life, the Buddhist pagoda appears permanent.

The revered Buddhist Monk Nichiren (1222-1282) said, “Could there ever be a more wonderful story than your own?”

In the simplistic art above by the contemporary artist Sawako Utsumi, the lantern of life and the words of Buddha shine in the memory. Hence, the lantern of life fuses Buddhist concepts concerning compassion and kindness that permeate others in the loop of life (the chain among family members, friends, the wider community, and welcoming the stranger).

The Zen Buddhist monk Dogan Zenji (1200-1253) said, “A flower falls, even though we love it; and a weed grows, even though we do not love it.”

In the final art piece above (also by Sawako Utsumi) titled “The desolate Japanese Buddhist path,” the power of nature and the backdrop of Buddhism fuse naturally. Accordingly, even in the vastness of nature where solitude abounds, the Buddhist temple is a reminder that a spiritual dimension exists in this confusing world.

Nichiren said, “Never let life’s hardship disturb you. No one can avoid problems, not even saints or sages.”

