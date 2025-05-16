Russia and Ukraine in Low-Level Talks

Murad Makhmudov, Kanako Mita, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Russian Federation and Ukraine are holding low-level talks in Turkey.

Accordingly, while expectations are low in these talks in Istanbul, it is a break from recent non-negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

TASS News reports, “On May 14, Putin approved the composition of the Russian delegation. It is headed by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who represented the country at the talks in 2022. The delegation also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.”

President Donald Trump of America alluded to his future meeting with President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation being the start of “real” peace talks.

The BBC reports, “Despite meeting his Turkish counterpart, President Erdogan, Volodymyr Zelensky has been left isolated in these latest round of peace talks. Trump even claimed both he and Putin are needed for these negotiations to succeed.”

The Guardian reports, “…Zelenskyy said he had decided to dispatch a delegation even though Russia had sent a lower-level team, in order to signal to Trump that Ukraine remains firmly committed to seeking an end to the war.”

Zelenskyy said, “Unfortunately, [the Russians] are not serious enough about the negotiations … Out of respect for President Trump and Erdoğan, I have decided to send our delegation to Istanbul now.”

Zelenskyy continued, “I feel disrespected by Russia. No meeting time, no agenda, no high-level delegation – this is a personal disrespect … [to] Erdoğan, to Trump.”

However, Putin understands the need to listen to the armed forces of the Russian Federation, who believe that the tide of war is working favorably in the direction of Russia.

All vested parties in this complex war need to reach an agreement that is long-lasting and where the redrawing of the map is set in stone (providing guarantees for both Ukrainians and Russians).

Putin doesn’t deem the Russian Federation to be in a weak position. Hence, he will remain steadfast to his chore demands while remaining open to “limited” concessions.

