Japan Art and Matsubayashi Keigetsu (China and the Middle Kingdom)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Matsubayashi Keigetsu (1876–1963) is renowned for his Nanga (Chinese-influenced) art, characterized by a relatively decorative style. His work consistently reflected an interest in the artistic and literati traditions of both China and Japan.

While many Japanese artists turned toward Western art during the Meiji (1868–1912) and Taisho (1912–1926) periods, Matsubayashi remained deeply inspired by the cultural aesthetics of China and Japan throughout his life.

Matsubayashi’s style demonstrates a profound engagement with the aesthetics of the Southern School of Chinese painting.

Bonhams says, “Considered one of the foremost Nanga school artists of the 20th century, Keigetsu exhibited at both the Bunten and after the Pacific War at the Nitten. He was a member of the Art Committee of the Imperial Household, and was honored with the Order of Cultural Merit in 1959.

Throughout his life, Matsubayashi produced remarkable works of art, deeply rooted in the traditions of Chinese and Japanese aesthetics. In recognition of his contributions, he was honored in his later years with the prestigious Japanese Order of Culture. His lifelong engagement with these rich artistic legacies shaped both his work and the recognition he ultimately received.

