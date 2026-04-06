Japanese Art and Mixture of Ideas

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Ogata Gekkō (1859–1920) emerged in the twilight glow of the Edo world, his formative years unfolding as Japan stepped boldly into the modern currents of the Meiji era. In his art, one senses this delicate threshold—tradition not abandoned, but gently reimagined.

As noted by the Portland Art Museum, alongside his contemporary Watanabe Seitei, Gekkō helped pioneer the sashiage printing technique, a lyrical method that softened the rigidity of printmaking, allowing images to breathe with the fluid grace of watercolor. Through this, his works seem less carved than whispered—each line dissolving into atmosphere, each hue carrying the quiet poetry of transience.

The second enchanting composition belongs to Yamaguchi Hoshun (1893–1971), born in the northern expanses of Hokkaido during the Meiji period. His art reflects a contemplative stillness, as though nature itself pauses within his brushstrokes.

Under the guidance of his mentor, Matsuoka Eikyō, Hoshun absorbed not only technique but a sensitivity to form and silence. This influence lingers like an echo—sometimes subtle, sometimes pronounced—shaping compositions that balance discipline with an almost spiritual calm.

In contrast, the final work by Ono Tadashige moves with a different rhythm—one forged in the tensions of modernity and social change. Influenced by the proletarian and farmers’ art movement, his vision turns outward, toward the lived realities of ordinary people.

After completing his studies at Waseda in 1927, he continued to paint while navigating the obligations of family life. By 1929, his participation in the Proletarian Art Exhibition in Tokyo marked a decisive turn, and his later woodblock prints—often stark, monochrome portfolios such as Shigaisen (“Street Battles,” 1933)—carry the raw, angular intensity of German Expressionism. In these works, art becomes not only expression, but testimony—etched with urgency, shadow, and the restless pulse of an era in upheaval.

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