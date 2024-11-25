Japanese Buddhism in Photos: Nichiren

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The indigenous faith of Shintoism and the spread of Buddhism in Japan have shaped this country for centuries. Confucianism and Daoism (Taoism) – notably Confucianism – have also shaped the land of the rising sun. This concerns the historical role of the Middle Kingdom (China).

Nichiren (1222-1282) – the revered Buddhist holy man – said, “Winter always turns into Spring. Never, from ancient times on, has anyone heard or seen of winter turning back to autumn.”

The teachings of esteemed Japanese Buddhist holy men throughout the centuries have shaped countless generations. Hence, Buddhism must continue to shape society along with Shintoism – despite the nature of secularism in modern Japan.

Nichiren said, “More valuable than treasures in a storehouse are the treasures of the body. The most valuable of all are the treasures of the heart.”

Nichiren lived in the thirteenth century. However, his outspoken religious views and radical ideas led to his exile to Sado Island.

Nichiren believed the true Buddhist path lay within his teachings. This concerns his knowledge of the written word. In his worldview, he sought to free people from false constraints. Hence, he made many enemies.

Nichiren pointedly said, “Could there ever be a more wonderful story than your own?”

The contemporary Japanese artist (art below) also focuses on Buddhism and Shintoism – and other areas – in her art. Hence, the art below fits perfectly with the quote by Nichiren below.

Nichiren beautifully said, “If you light a lantern for another, it will also brighten your own way.”

Overall, the teachings of Buddha and holy monks (for example, Nichiren) will continue to inspire future generations. This is despite rampant materialism, secularism, and other areas of modernity that are taking people away from faith.

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/jizo-and-the-buddhist-lantern-of-life-sawako-utsumi.html Jizo and the Buddhist Lantern of Life

Modern Tokyo Times photo images

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes