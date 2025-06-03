Jews in Fear in America: Colorado Anti-Jewish Pro-Palestinian Terrorist Attack

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

A second terrorist attack aimed at Jews and pro-Israeli individuals in America by pro-Palestinian terrorists is highlighting that the Middle East (West Asia) is coming to America.

In the latest terrorist attack aimed at Jews, a pro-Palestinian terrorist used Molotov cocktails, a makeshift flamethrower, and other devices to kill and maim. He did this while shouting “free Palestine.”

Rabbi Israel Wilhelm (the Chabad director at the University of Colorado Boulder) notified the media that one elderly Holocaust survivor was injured.

CBS News reports, “A walk to remember the Israeli hostages who remain in Gaza was taking place in Boulder’s downtown at the time of the attack. Two sources said witnesses told investigators the suspect also allegedly yelled ‘End Zionist’ during the attack.”

Naturally, “free West Papua,” “free the Chittagong Hill Tracts,” “free the Yazidis,” “free Balochistan,” “free Darfur from Arab Muslim pogroms,” “free Tibet,” and so on, isn’t part of the daily media mantra – nor mentioned to a great extent by protesters.

The BBC reports, “Police said eight people – aged 52 to 88 – were injured in the attack at the Pearl Street Mall, a popular outdoor space in Boulder, about 30 miles (48km) from Denver.”

Mark Michalek (Head of the FBI’s Denver office) named the suspect. He said Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, is an Egyptian national.

Michalek said, “Sadly, attacks like this are becoming too common across the country.”

Ironically, Arab Muslims conquered Coptic Christian Egypt and settled the land.

Only recently, two Israeli embassy employees were brutally killed by a pro-Palestinian terrorist. This happened in Washington (District of Columbia). Therefore, Jews are being targeted by pro-Palestinian terrorists in America – similar to how Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist forces single out Jews.

The politically correct mass media in the northern hemisphere, similar to Islamist media outlets, are whipping up anti-Israel and anti-Jewish hatred through biased reporting. After all, do the same media outlets focus daily on Arab Muslims butchering black Africans in Darfur, Arab Muslims killing each other in Yemen and mass malnutrtion, ISIS (Islamic State) holding Yazidi slaves, the Alawites residing in fear in Syria (brutal pogrom this year by Sunni Islamists against the Alawites), and other realities in West Asia?

Danny Danon (Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations) said, “Terrorism against Jews does not stop at the Gaza border – it is already burning the streets of America.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said, “As the Jewish community reels from the recent antisemitic murders in Washington, D.C., it is unfathomable that the community is facing another antisemitic attack here in Boulder, on the eve of the holiday of Shavuot.”

Polis continued, “Several individuals were brutally attacked while peacefully drawing attention to the plight of hostages who have been held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza for 604 days. Hate is unacceptable in our Colorado for all, and I condemn this act of terror. The suspect should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Pro-Palestinian terrorism in America is picking up from endless intimidation to killings and attacks on Jews with flamethrowers.

America is witnessing pro-Palestinian terrorist intimidation against a Jewish minority.

Accordingly, America is witnessing the same terrorist mechanisms that are used against Alawites, Christians, Jews, Shabaks, Yazidis, and other minorities in West Asia.

