Russia Hit by Ukraine Bridge and Train Sabotage Attacks: Buffer Zone Will Spread

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Ukraine enacted sabotage attacks against the Russian Federation in bordering regions.

Accordingly, two bridges in the border regions were hit in Kursk and Bryansk. This led to many deaths and injuries after trains were derailed.

The Guardian reports, “In Bryansk, which borders Ukraine, a road bridge collapsed on to a railway line late on Saturday, derailing a passenger train heading to Moscow and killing at least seven people. A rail bridge in neighbouring Kursk also collapsed overnight, derailing a freight train and injuring the driver, officials said. Kursk also borders Ukraine.”

The Bryansk sabotage attack led to 7 people being killed.

Governor Alexander Bogomaz (Bryansk Region) said, “As regards those injured in the Vygonichi District, as of 8:00 a.m., Moscow time, 47 people, including three children, were hospitalized. Of those injured, three, including one child, are in a grave condition.”

Recently, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation tasked the armed forces with creating a buffer zone to protect the regions of Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk. Accordingly, the latest Ukrainian sabotage attacks will lead to the Russian Federation taking more border regions in Ukraine.

Putin said, “We discussed the issues that worry people the most. Residents of settlements and villages have suffered from shelling and hostilities and from those, frankly speaking, terrorist methods that Ukrainian formations and foreign mercenaries have used and continue to use.”

Putin continued that Ukraine and mercenaries target areas “that have no military significance, such as civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, and non-combatants.”

The buffer zone articulated by Putin is evidence that the Russian Federation is strengthening vast areas and that Putin is confident about the long-term outcome of the conflict with Ukraine (overcoming NATO, European Union, and G7 intrigues).

Modern Tokyo Times recently said, “The European Union and NATO powers seek the continuation of the war and the capitulation of the Russian Federation. However, this policy is endangering Ukraine because gradual advancements by the Russian Federation continue unabated despite the intrigues against this country.”

Hence, the more Ukraine does sabotage attacks inside the Russian Federation, it will backfire like the failed Kursk military debacle that ultimately collapsed.

The only upshot was the Russian Federation creating a buffer zone in the Sumy region (Ukraine) after the armed forces of Ukraine were pushed out of the Kursk region.

