Kashmir Crisis: India and Pakistan in Skirmishes Despite Ceasefire

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Military skirmishes continue between India and Pakistan concerning the convulsions of the terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 tourists.

India immediately linked the terrorist attack in the environs of Pahalgam (Indian-administered Kashmir) to intrigues in Pakistan. In this Islamist terrorist attack, non-Muslims were targeted.

India responded by declaring Operation Sindoor. Hence, India launched military strikes against Pakistan. Since then, deaths have been reported in both India and Pakistan concerning military strikes.

The Russian Federation and other nations called for a ceasefire. America also declared that India and Pakistan should look for a political solution. Therefore, a tentative ceasefire between India and Pakistan was announced despite mistrust.

AP News reports, “As part of the ceasefire, the nuclear-armed neighbors agreed to immediately stop all firing and military action on land, in the air and at sea. They accused each other of repeatedly violating the deal just hours later.”

However, military skirmishes continue. Also, India and Pakistan accuse each other of violating the ceasefire.

TASS News reports, “India has accused Pakistan’s Interagency Intelligence Service of involvement in the attack, carried out by the Lashkar-e-Taiba group (banned in Russia).”

Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, said, We hope that the latest dispute between New Delhi and Islamabad will be resolved through peaceful political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis in accordance with the provisions of the 1972 Simla Agreement and the 1999 Lahore Declaration.”

It is hoped that diplomacy will prevail.

The Pakistan Foreign Ministry said, “We acknowledge with appreciation the constructive role played by the United States, alongside other friendly states, in supporting the recent ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India; a step towards de-escalation and regional stability.”

The Guardian reports, “Control of Kashmir, in the foothills of the Himalayas, has been disputed since India and Pakistan gained independence from Britain in 1947. India and Pakistan have twice gone to war over the territory, most recently in 1999.”

Despite India and Pakistan accusing each other of violating the ceasefire. It appears that both nations seek to reduce tensions.

CNN reports, “A ceasefire between India and Pakistan appears to be holding on Sunday despite accusations of violations by both sides. Explosions rocked several parts of Kashmir hours after the truce was announced on Saturday, but both countries have reiterated their commitment to the agreement.”

