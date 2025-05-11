Japan Art and Tsuchiya Kōitsu

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The acclaimed artist Tsuchiya Kōitsu was born in 1870 during the dynamic Meiji Period (1868-1912). However, he died in the early post-war period in 1949, when mass uncertainty ruled the day. Hence, the final years of his life witnessed the ravages of war.

The Koller Collection of Asian Art says, “His prints, known for their intriguing color schemes and theatrical use of light, are referred to as light ray pictures (kosen-ga).”

Tsuchiya Kōitsu produced stunning Shin Hanga (New Prints) throughout the late stages of his life. Accordingly, the angles of light fused with his stunning landscapes entailed his art being widely acclaimed in the world of Shin Hanga.

He developed under Kobayashi Kiyochika (1847-1915). Hence, for nearly two decades, the artist Kobayashi Kiyochika influenced the art of Tsuchiya Kōitsu to a high degree.

Tsuchiya Kōitsu focused on lithographs until suffering from severe lung inflammation. Accordingly, he had no option but to leave the world of lithographs after 1905. Therefore, it was the world of Shin Hanga in the early 1930s that enabled him to leave a lasting legacy.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook