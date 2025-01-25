Kurds Killed by NATO Turkey and Islamists in Syria (Alawites, Christians, and Druze)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Michiyo Tanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

The dramatic collapse of former President Bashar al-Assad in Syria to the forces of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other Sunni Islamist forces – some backed by NATO Turkey – took the world by surprise.

Since then, over 150 Alawites (a minority Muslim sect in Syria) have been killed by criminals and Sunni Islamists. Attacks against Christians have also happened. However, it is the Alawites who are being singled out the most under the changing sands in Syria.

Turkey (Türkiye) is also responsible for the killing of Kurds in Syria under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. This concerns direct attacks by NATO Turkey – or Kurds being killed by Islamists and other forces backed by Erdogan.

The Arab Center Washington DC reports, “The rapid collapse of the Assad regime by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) fighters has put Syrian Kurds of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and their autonomous entity in northeastern Syria in an increasingly precarious position as Turkey and its proxy Syrian National Army (SNA) fighters have taken advantage of the situation to advance on Kurdish-controlled towns.”

Kurdish civilians have gone to Tishreen Dam (environs of Manbij city) to create a human shield against the intrigues of Turkey. However, recent attacks by NATO Turkey (NATO shamelessly tolerates the intrigues of Turkey) and proxies supported by this country have killed over 20 people. Therefore, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) – similar to Alawites, Christians, the Druze, and others – mustn’t be abandoned to the deeds of Turkey and the ruling Islamists in Damascus.

The SDF said, “The attacks on the Dam… have resulted in the martyrdom of more than 20 civilians and injured over 120 others.”

Bayraktar and Akinci Turkish-made drones were utilized to kill Kurdish civilians. Hence, the silence of NATO powers is alarming. It is high time that NATO powers held Turkey to account.

ANF News reports, “In its attacks, the Turkish state is also deliberately targeting civilians and unarmed people who are flocking to Tishrin to protect the dam from being further attacked.”

Only the mosaic of Syria can provide hope to all quarters of society.

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “International and regional powers concerned by events in Syria (America, Egypt, France, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and others) must take firmer action against NATO Turkey – and Islamist forces that seek to crush the mosaic of Syria (Alawites, Christians, Druze, secularists, and others).”

Mazloum Abdi (General Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces – SDF) said, “The Syrian government must act as a true representative of all segments of society, ensuring justice and equality for everyone.”

Modern Tokyo Times recently said, “Only recently, four Alawite clerics were killed. Accordingly, the reality that befell the Christians and Yazidis in Iraq now awaits the Alawites, Christians, and the Druze in Syria. Shia Muslims were also the prime target of various Sunni Islamic forces (al-Qaeda to Islamic State) in Iraq.”

It is alarming that Alawite clerics and civilians are being killed in Syria – similar to the Kurds facing the intrigues of Turkey. Accordingly, the international community needs to pressure Turkey and the Islamist elites in Damascus to desist from policies that bode ill for Syria.

Syria needs to escape the sectarianism of Iraq and the whims of regional nations (Iran and Turkey). If not, Syria will continue on a downward spiral.

