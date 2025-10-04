Morocco Protests Continue Leaving 3 Killed

Murad Makhmudov, Noriko Watanabe, and Michiyo Tanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

At least three protesters have been killed in Morocco since unrest began last Saturday. The tensions were sparked by the government’s announcement of massive spending on football stadiums — a move widely criticized given the country’s high youth unemployment, struggling public services, and ongoing economic challenges.

Two of the deaths occurred near Agadir, in the town of Lqliaa, where police fatally shot two individuals who allegedly attempted to storm a police station.

The BBC reports, “These are the first deaths reported since huge youth-led protests broke out across Morocco on Saturday as anger grew over the government’s decision to build football stadiums for the 2030 Fifa World Cup rather than improving public services and tackling the economic crisis.”

The capital, Rabat, along with Morocco’s main commercial hub, Casablanca, as well as Marrakesh and Tangier, have all seen waves of Gen Z 212 protests. These demonstrations have laid bare the deep-rooted frustrations simmering across the country — tensions that were inflamed by a political class seemingly out of touch with the harsh realities of poverty, social exclusion, and the bleak prospects facing many Moroccans.

Morocco’s overall unemployment rate stands at 12.8%. However, the situation is far more severe among young people, with youth unemployment at 35.8%, and 19% of university graduates unable to find work. These figures underscore the disconnect between the government’s priorities and the population’s pressing needs — particularly in light of the significant funds being allocated toward hosting the 2030 World Cup.

Gen Z 212 protesters chanted, “Stadiums are here, but where are the hospitals?”

Tensions had already been simmering long before the protests — especially after a tragic incident in Agadir, where eight women lost their lives in a public hospital under deplorable conditions, casting a harsh spotlight on the state of Morocco’s crumbling healthcare system.

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “The governing political coalition has expressed a willingness to engage with young people “within institutions and public spaces to find realistic solutions.” Yet this response raises a fundamental question: why were the country’s deep economic struggles and widespread sense of social alienation ignored for so long? For many, the decision to channel vast resources into the 2030 World Cup — seen as both symbolic and literal neglect — was a public humiliation, and the final spark that pushed frustrations to the brink.”

The Guardian Reports, “Morocco’s prime minister, Aziz Akhannouch, has praised the security force reaction to protests over corruption and public spending and said the government was ready for talks, as organisers called for a sixth night of protests.”

The people of Morocco are rising with a powerful call for hope—a government that puts their well-being first, breaking free from political cronyism and empty promises to build a future they can believe in.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes