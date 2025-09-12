Nepal Crisis and Curfew in Kathmandu (India and Fragile Regional Nations)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

At least 30 people have been killed in crisis-hit Nepal following mass protests sparked by the government’s announcement of a social media ban. The unrest quickly escalated, with demonstrators and opposition groups rallying against political corruption and cronyism.

UN News reports, “The death toll from Nepal’s youth-led anti-corruption protests has climbed to 30, with political uncertainty continuing on Wednesday – day three of a dramatic crisis that forced the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and left government buildings in flames across the capital and beyond.”

However, widespread arson, violence, and rioting have rendered parts of the capital, Kathmandu, virtually ungovernable without the presence of security forces. In response, the army has declared a curfew in the city.

The BBC reports, “Protests against corruption spiralled into arson and violence on Tuesday. The prime minister quit as politicians’ homes were vandalised, and government buildings and parliament torched. Thirty people died and more than 1,000 were injured over two days of violence.”

The protests were initially triggered by “Gen Z” groups, who mobilized in response to the government’s social media ban. However, these groups now claim that “opportunists” have “hijacked” the movement, escalating the situation beyond their original intentions. While they continue to voice their demands, the Gen Z protesters have publicly condemned the widespread violence and destruction, distancing themselves from the chaos unfolding in the streets.

India is closely monitoring the situation in Nepal. As a regional bastion of democracy—despite ongoing ethnic and religious tensions in its northeastern states—India faces significant geopolitical challenges. Sharing its neighborhood with countries such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, India must navigate a complex and often volatile environment. China’s growing influence in several of these nations, particularly the Maldives and Nepal, adds further pressure to India’s strategic calculus.

In recent years, regional instability has been underscored by developments in several neighboring countries—Bangladesh’s political unrest in 2024, Myanmar’s escalating volatility beyond its already turbulent history, and Sri Lanka’s economic and political crisis in 2022. These events, coupled with the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan, internal political and military intrigues in Pakistan (often marked by an anti-India stance), and China’s expanding influence across South Asia, paint a picture of a highly fragile geopolitical environment.

In this context, it is imperative for India to maintain and strengthen stable, favorable relations with neighboring nations where its diplomatic influence still holds sway.

Amid mounting pressure and escalating turmoil in Kathmandu, a government minister sought to defuse tensions by announcing the lifting of the social media ban. This move signals that some politicians may now be open to compromise with the demands of the “Gen Z” protesters. However, it remains unclear whether this gesture reflects a genuine willingness to pursue reform or merely a tactical move aimed at preserving political power amid the crisis. Meanwhile, the vacuum created by the chaos is being filled by wanton destruction and violence—an ominous development that threatens both the stability of the government and the legitimacy of the Gen Z movement’s demands under the current conditions.

CNN reports, “What began as a Gen Z-led social media movement against the lavish lifestyles of “Nepo Kids” led to the ousting of a prime minister and the deadliest social unrest Nepal has seen in years.”

Compromises are essential in Nepal, as political elites and entrenched cronyism have allowed the situation to spiral out of control. Accordingly, the state apparatus must differentiate between genuine protesters and unauthentic elements who exploit the unrest to engage in wanton violence—contrasting sharply with the Gen Z movement, which strives for a democratic Nepal grounded in greater social justice.

India also has a crucial role to play in supporting Nepal during this hour of need.

