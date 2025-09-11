Russian Drones Hit Poland (Mistake and Overhype by EU and UK – Hungary Warned Before)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The European Union and the United Kingdom appear to be undermining any prospects for ending the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine through a potential agreement brokered between the United States and Russia (with Ukraine consenting under U.S. pressure). Accordingly, if drones from the Russian Federation did strike Polish territory — which seems plausible — it was likely either a mistake or a consequence of the ongoing flow of military supplies and complex NATO and European military activities near the Poland–Ukraine border.

Over the past year in particular, the armed forces of the Russian Federation, along with pro-Russian regional forces in the Donbas and wider Novorossiya area, have been exerting sustained pressure on Ukrainian forces.

The Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that its armed forces had no intention of striking any targets in Poland, following claims by Warsaw that 19 Russian drones entered Polish airspace during overnight military attacks on western Ukraine.

The Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation – seeking to reduce any tensions – said: “No objects on Polish territory were planned to be targeted… The maximum range of UAVs used in the strike [on Ukraine] does not exceed 700 km [435 miles]... However, we are ready to hold consultations with the Polish Defense Ministry on this matter.”

Tass News reports, “Russian forces had carried out a strike on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky and Zhitomir regions, as well as on the cities of Vinnitsa and Lvov. No facilities in Poland were planned to be targeted. The range of the unmanned aerial vehicles that have purportedly crossed the Polish border does not surpass 700 kilometers.”

Economic, social, and political challenges continue to affect several leading European nations — notably France, where repeated resignations of prime ministers reflect ongoing political instability. Germany and the United Kingdom are also grappling with internal tensions stemming from mass immigration, sluggish economic growth, rising debt, and other significant issues. Against this backdrop, these countries appear inclined to amplify the conflict narrative, using the ongoing war to sustain their anti-Russian Federation stance and justify continued involvement.

The BBC reports, “If Poland managed to shoot down only four out of 19 (or two dozen, according to President Zelensky) drones that crossed into its airspace, that’s a much lower success rate than demonstrated by Ukraine.”

Prime Minister Donald Tusk appeared to overstate the situation by claiming that Poland is “the closest to open conflict since World War Two.”

Earlier this year, Hungary pointedly stated that, despite the tide of the war shifting in favor of the Russian Federation — and the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump actively exploring ways to bring the conflict to an end — key pro-European powers, notably France and the United Kingdom, along with Germany’s new leadership, continue to obstruct a potential peace agreement. These nations, described as pro-war by critics, are accused of promoting false narratives and creating diplomatic bottlenecks to prolong the war under the current conditions.

Hungary, along with other European countries opposed to the war, including Serbia and Slovakia, express concern that pro-war European nations will attempt to obstruct the peace process between America, the Russian Federation, and Ukraine (Ukraine relies heavily on America).

About Hungary, reported earlier this year, “Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, said Europe’s pro-war, liberal elite will do everything in its power to prevent a peace agreement to end the Ukraine war, which is now closer than ever.”

Szijjártó said, “Unlike them, we support Donald Trump’s ambitions, unlike them, we support the US-Russian negotiations, unlike them, we want peace in Ukraine.”

Prime Minister Robert Fico of Slovakia earlier this year said, “It saddens me to see how helpless the EU has become, especially those who so steadfastly supported more killing in Ukraine.”

It is abundantly clear that the Russian Federation is willing to discuss the drone incident with Poland and resolve the matter amicably. Should the incident prove to be an error on Russia’s part, political leaders in Moscow are expected to take steps to de-escalate tensions and calm the situation.

European NATO powers and Poland’s leadership should avoid overhyping the drone incident driven by petty nationalism, as doing so risks distracting their citizens from pressing domestic challenges such as the rising cost of living and other serious issues.

The United States and the Russian Federation need to consider all aspects of the conflict, unlike many European powers that tend to overlook Russia’s genuine concerns—such as NATO’s continual expansion and internal issues in Ukraine that contributed to anti-Russian policies and ultimately the outbreak of war.

It is hoped that serious discussions between Poland and the Russian Federation will help contain the crisis and foster greater diplomacy rather than deepen divisions. Equally important is for the Russian Federation to reassure Poland that no ill intent was involved.

