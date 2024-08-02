Nigeria Islamic Terrorist Attack on Tea House Kills Many in Borno State

Hiroshi Saito and Kanako Mita

Modern Tokyo Times

Another brutal Islamic terrorist attack in Nigeria killed at least 19 people.

The terrorist attack took place in a tea house in the village of Kawuri, Borno state. This part of northern Nigeria is bedeviled by Islamic terrorist forces belonging to Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Voice of America reports, “Officials said the bomb was planted and it was not a suicide attack. No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Boko Haram jihadist group and their rivals, Islamic State West Africa Province, are both active in Borno.”

Several weeks ago, female Islamic suicide bombers killed over 30 people in the same part of Nigeria.

Reuters reported about this terrorist attack. This agency said, “Barkindo Saidu, director general of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, said suspected suicide bombers separately attacked a wedding, funeral, and hospital, killing and injuring several people in the town of Gwoza.”

The anti-Christian nature of Islamic forces in Nigeria is visible in the deeds of Boko and ISWAP – and endless massacres by Fulani Muslims against Christians.

Vatican News reports, “Christians risk their lives not only at the hands of Boko Haram, but also of ethnic Fulani Muslim herders who have joined Islamist extremist groups… The attacks have led to mass forcible displacement. About 5 million Christians have been displaced and forced into Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps within Nigeria and refugee camps at regional and sub-regional borders…”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Boko and ISWAP butcher innocent Christians and Muslims alike – even if the sectarian anti-Christian angle is their modus operandi via their goal of imposing Islamic Sharia law on society. Africa is blighted by Islamic terrorist groups from North Africa to West Africa – to Mozambique in Southern Africa.”

Nigeria is also facing mass protests because of the cost of living.

Overall, Nigeria is bedeviled by endless Islamic terrorist attacks, endemic corruption, political cronyism, mass poverty, ethnic massacres, and other negative forces that blight this country.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes