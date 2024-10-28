PM Ishiba of Japan Before Election Says LDP Faces “Major Headwind”

Kanako Mita and Michiyo Tanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba of Japan said the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) faced a “major headwind” before election day began in earnest.

Accordingly, Ishiba is cautioning traditional LDP voters to turn out in high numbers. Naturally, opposition parties are also appealing to voters to end the power concentration of the ruling LDP and its junior partner (Komeito).

Ishiba said, “This is the first major headwind we have faced since the party returned to power (in 2012).”

The BBC reports, “Japanese voters are today heading to the polls in a snap election, following a tumultuous few years for the ruling party which saw a “cascade” of scandals, widespread voter apathy and record-low approval ratings.”

Prosecutors in Japan investigated many LDP lawmakers who were accused of utilizing political funds for personal economic gain. This convulsion led to the general demise of powerful internal LDP factions. Therefore, Ishiba, a maverick within the LDP, bypassed the traditional strings that kept him from being elected the head of the LDP in the past.

Yoshihiko Noda, the head of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, uttered pointedly, “We must put an end to politics in which the public are made to look like fools. The LDP shows no signs of remorse, so it is up to us to make them assume responsibility.”

Before the election called by Ishiba, the ruling LDP held 247 of 465 seats in the Lower House. Its junior partner (Komeito) had 32 seats. Hence, Ishiba hopes to hold on to at least 233 seats to hold a majority – or, in the worst-case scenario, for the LDP and Komeito to hold a combined majority.

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Ordinary people are concerned about the rising cost of living and the overall economy – with many seeking tax cuts. However, the LDP understands that political apathy is high in Japan. Therefore, it remains to be seen if the LDP will be punished to a major extent (even if losing seats) given past electoral history.”

AP News reports, “Analysts suggest Ishiba could fall short of reaching his target, though his LDP was expected to remain the top party in Japan’s parliament as voters are skeptical about the opposition’s ability and inexperience.”

Ishiba held a defensive position when appealing to the electorate (a sizeable number don’t bother to vote) to trust him – and allow the LDP to re-invent itself (once more).

This is usually enough – however, will it be this time?

After all, massive discontent exists this time.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes