Ishiba Seeks to Preserve Power Despite Ruling Coalition Losing Its Majority

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba of Japan notified the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) before the election that the LDP faced a “major headwind.”

He was correct because the ruling party lost its majority – and this also includes being unable to rule with a combined majority with its junior coalition partner (Komeito). Hence, the political landscape of Japan is facing a shake-up.

Before the election called by Ishiba, the LDP held 247 of 465 seats in the Lower House. Komeito (junior partner) had 32 seats. However, after the election result was announced, the LDP was reduced to 191 seats – and Komeito to 24 seats.

Ishiba said, the electorate “expressed their strong desire for the LDP to reflect and become a party that will act in line with the people’s will.”

The BBC reports, “The LDP’s governing coalition has fallen short of the halfway mark – 233 seats in the 465-member Diet – after its ally Komeito lost several seats, including that of its chief.”

Accordingly, even with Komeito, the LDP can’t muster a majority.

Ishiba said the LDP must learn “seriously and solemnly” from the electorate. He said, “I (myself) will also go back to the start and promote severe internal reforms within the party and further drastic reforms regarding the political situation.”

Since the middle of the 1950s (bar minor periods), the LDP has taken political power for granted. However, the LDP will now govern via a minority government – or by broadening a coalition with another political party. Either way, Ishiba faces severe challenges to his leadership.

Intending to stay on, Ishiba said, “In this severe security and economic environment, national politics cannot afford to stagnate for even a moment.”

Ishiba continued, “I want to fulfill my duties [as prime minister] by protecting Japan.”

Yoshihiko Noda (Leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan – CDPJ) said, “Our goal was to break the ruling party’s majority, and we achieved it, which is a great accomplishment.”

The CDPJ increased its representation from 98 to 148 seats.

Komeito also suffered because of the political funds scandal. Hence, they even lost seats in “ever-victorious Kansai.”

The Yomiuri Shimbun reports, “…Komeito’s decision to support 35 former lawmakers who had lost the LDP’s official endorsement due to the political funds scandals invited criticism from opposition parties, who called Komeito an ‘accomplice’ of the LDP.”

Reuters reports, “Support from smaller parties, such as the Democratic Party for the People (DPP) or the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), which won 28 and 38 seats respectively, could now be key for the LDP.”

Both parties declared that they wouldn’t join a coalition with the LDP. However, the DPP and JIP are open to case-by-case support on various issues.

The DPP gained support among younger voters – this party supports halving the consumption tax from 10% to 5% (LDP opposes this).

Ishiba intends to rule Japan despite the negative election result. However, will other parties – and his own LDP party – enable this?

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “The election implications will challenge Ishiba to the full. Hence, given the lack of loyalty within the LDP, can Ishiba survive and leave a legacy?”

G7 nations, including France, Japan, and Germany, face political uncertainty.

