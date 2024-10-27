Israel in Measured Airstrikes against Iran

Noriko Watanabe, Kanako Mita, and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

President Biden of America urged Israel to tamper its response to Iran’s missile strikes earlier this month. Accordingly, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel weighed Biden’s request to avoid significant areas (energy infrastructure to Iran’s nuclear angle) and duly obliged. Therefore, airstrikes against Iran by Israel were measured.

Iran confirmed that some military bases were targeted in the environs of Tehran and other parts of the country. Also, Syria confirmed that Israel targeted this nation.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, “Based on intelligence, Israel Air Force aircraft struck missile manufacturing facilities used to produce the missiles that Iran fired at Israel over the last year… These missiles posed a direct and immediate threat to the citizens of Israel. Simultaneously, the IDF struck surface-to-air missile arrays and additional Iranian aerial capabilities, that were intended to restrict Israel’s aerial freedom of operation in Iran.”

The BBC reports, “The US will also be waiting for the dust to settle to see if Israel’s targets were limited to military targets or went beyond that to include facilities linked to Iran’s nuclear programme – which could trigger another major response from Tehran.”

However, while information remains sketchy, it appears that Israel heeded the advice of America.

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Israeli military jets freely targeted Iran’s air defenses, drone sites, and missile sites – which highlights the weakness of Iran’s military capabilities and that Israel can control the skies over this nation.”

The Times of Israel reports, “The strikes were carried out in several waves over the course of several hours, in various areas of Iran, with the Islamic Republic closing its airspace for the duration and seemingly showing little ability to counter the assault. Strikes were reported in the Tehran, Karaj, Isfahan, and Shiraz areas.”

Israel is intent on tackling the menace of Hamas and Hezbollah – and pushing back at the regional proxies of Iran.

Voice of America reports, “A long-running low-scale conflict between Israel, Iran and its proxies erupted into open warfare on October 7, 2023, when Iran-backed Hamas terrorists invaded southern Israel from Gaza, killing about 1,200 people and taking about 250 more as hostages to the Palestinian territory. Several Americans are among the 101 hostages whom Hamas still is holding, with a third of those hostages believed to be dead.”

Israel continues to assassinate the elites of Hamas and Hezbollah irrespective if they are hiding in Gaza, Lebanon, or Iran. This reality is part of the ongoing convulsions of the barbaric pogrom of approximately 1,200 Jews by Hamas and other Palestinian forces on October 7, 2023.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes