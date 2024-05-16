PM Robert Fico Survives Assassination Attempt in Slovakia

Noriko Watanabe and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Robert Fico of Slovakia survived a brutal assassination attempt. At one point, it appeared that Fico would die from his life-threatening condition. However, the latest news specifies that he is in a stable condition and no longer in a life-threatening situation.

Of course, the fear is that Fico could still relapse from the wounds inflicted by the assassin.

It is reported that Fico was shot multiple times. Initial fears was that the assassination attempt would succeed.

The BBC reports, “The attack happened at about 14:30 (12:30 GMT) in Handlova, about 180km (112 miles) from the capital Bratislava, as Mr. Fico greeted people in front of a cultural community centre where a government meeting had been held.”

Footage of the attack shows a man firing a gun. He shot five times at Fico before bodyguards acted immediately to subdue the assassin.

Tomas Taraba (Deputy Prime Minister) said, “I guess in the end he will survive…He’s not in a life-threatening situation at this moment.”

Matus Sutaj Estok (Interior Minister) confirmed that Fico had been shot in the stomach.

Estok said, “Initial information clearly points to a political motivation.”

Estok also rebuked elements of the media. He said, “Many of you were those who were sowing this hatred.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Fico – similar to the leaders of Austria, Hungary, Serbia, and a few other European nations – takes a more nuanced stance towards the Russian Federation. Accordingly, the leaders of the nations above understand the complexity of the crisis between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.”

Charles Michel (European Council President) said, “…nothing can ever justify violence or such attacks.”

Viktor Orbán (Prime Minister of Hungary) said he is “deeply shocked by the heinous attack against my friend.”

Reuters reports, “Fico, a dominant force in Slovakia for two decades, has drawn criticism for taking a more pro-Russian stance in the Ukraine war.”

President Vladimir Putin (Russian Federation) said, “I know Robert Fico as a courageous and strong-minded man. I very much hope that these qualities will help him to survive this difficult situation.”

AP News reports, “Fico, 59, was born in 1964 in what was then Czechoslovakia. A member of the Communist Party before the dissolution of communism, he took a law degree in 1986 and was first elected to Slovakia’s parliament in 1992 as a member of the Party of the Democratic Left.”

The independent political voices of Hungary, Serbia, Slovakia, and other European nations need to be heard without endless incitement by the politically correct class – who utilize the media, social media, and endless globalist rhetoric.

It is hoped that Fico will make a complete recovery from the brutal assassination attempt on his life.

