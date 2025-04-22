Pope Francis Dies (Jesuit)

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Pope Francis died earlier this morning.

Accordingly, the announcement of his death led to grief within the Roman Catholic community. His flock already knew he was in poor health and close to death in recent weeks.

Pope Francis became the first Jesuit leader of the Roman Catholic Church. He was also the first Latin American leader. Hence, traditionalists sometimes clashed with aspects of his guidance.

AP News reports, “He made his last public appearance on Easter Sunday — a day before his death — to bless thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square, drawing wild cheers and applause. Beforehand, he met briefly with U.S. Vice President JD Vance.”

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil said, “May God comfort those who today, everywhere in the world, suffer the pain of this enormous loss. In his memory and in homage to his work, I decree a seven-day mourning in Brazil.”

Giorgia Meloni, the leader of Italy, said: “We are saying goodbye to a great man and a great shepherd.”

The Guardian reports, “During his 12-year papacy, Francis – the first Jesuit pope – was a vocal champion of the world’s poor, dispossessed and disadvantaged, and a blunt critic of corporate greed and social and economic inequality. Within the Vatican, he criticised extravagance and privilege, calling on church leaders to show humility.”

Roman Catholics all over the world are in mourning after the announcement of his death.

It remains to be seen if the next Pope will focus on the poor and marginalized – similar to Pope Francis.

