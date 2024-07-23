President Biden Drops Out: Democrats and the Deep State (Kamala Harris)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Democratic Party has resembled the Deep State in recent years. Accordingly, with President Joe Biden being forced to jump by Democratic Party elites and the usual media that race baits and sows gender confusion, it seems that the party now seeks to rubber-stamp Vice President Kamala Harris.

If Biden is unfit to serve the nation concerning his cognitive problems – according to senior Democratic Party elites who sought Biden to jump – then why is he staying in power until the election?

The BBC reports, “Though he will carry out the rest of his presidency, he has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place as the Democratic Party’s nominee.”

The administration of Biden is extremely war-mongering – while also sowing endless internal divisions at home concerning race-baiting and gender confusion. More critically, Biden was seen looking for a dead person in 2022 (the Deep State knew about his cognitive problems from Day One) – while Vice President Kamala Harris praised the deep alliance between America and North Korea.

Harris said, “The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea… It is an alliance that is strong and enduring.”

Concerning the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, the explanation by Harris was shoddy and unfitting – of someone in high office.

Harris said, “So Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So, basically, that’s wrong.”

Biden – on announcing that he was pulling out of the presidential race – said, “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President… And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Biden endorsed Harris immediately.

He said, “Today, I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.”

Harris said, “I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party – and unite our nation – to defeat Donald Trump …”

Harris continued, “We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.”

Voice of America reports, “At least 12 of the 51 Democratic senators, which includes four independents who vote with the Democrats, immediately endorsed Harris, and more are likely to follow.”

Former President Barack Obama said, “We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges. I believe that Joe Biden’s vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America that provides opportunity for everyone will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August. And I expect that every single one of us are prepared to carry that message of hope and progress forward into November and beyond.”

Modern Tokyo Times reported in 2022, “Unelected individuals in the Democratic Party utilized the broad appeal of Biden before he was elected. They fully understood that Biden was struggling with his cognitive ability – thus, a control mechanism was already in place to enact America’s containment policy aimed at China – and was also focused on destabilizing the Russian Federation.”

Major capitalist funders of the Democratic Party – and the politically correct media – turned against him in recent weeks. Hence, Biden was forced to pull out of the presidential race (they knew about his cognitive decline before he was elected).

Accordingly, Biden was manipulated because of his cognitive decline (and if unfit now, then why isn’t he resigning).

At the same time, Harris is inadequate. Hence, who is ruling the Deep State within the Democratic Party that incites internally and externally?

The assassin failed to take out the former president (Donald Trump) despite the horrendous security failings. However, Biden was forced to jump by the power mechanisms of the Democratic Party – and those embedded outside of being elected democratically.

Expect the politically correct media to focus on race and gender issues to support the globalist agenda (war, mass immigration, and replacement).

