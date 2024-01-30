Rinpa and Japanese Art: The Beauty of Edo Period Art

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The above rinpa (rimpa) art is by Tawaraya Sōtatsu. He was born around 1570 and died in the early 1640s – during the Edo Period.

Sōtatsu and Hon’ami Kōetsu (1558-1637) were the founding fathers of Rinpa art that blessed Japan throughout the Edo Period. Accordingly, the above art provides a rich connection with history.

The Smithsonian says, “The Japanese painting movement now known as Rinpa was a loose association of artists that began around the dawn of the seventeenth century and continued into the nineteenth century. Their aesthetic came to define an almost stereotypical image of Japanese art consisting of stylized forms in bright colors...“

Above is a stunning art piece by Fukae Roshu (1699-1757). He was born in the cultural city of Kyoto and studied under the esteemed Ogata Korin (1658-1716) when he was young.

The final art piece is by Suzuki Kiitsu (1796-1858). He produced countless stunning pieces of art throughout his life. Also, he highlights the continuity of rinpa before the modernization period of the Meiji Restoration (1868-1912).

The MET Museum says, “A crane soars across the sun, and the evergreen pine tree complements the association of this avian species with longevity. The simple, bold image may be viewed as an abbreviated representation of Mount Hōrai, mythical island of the immortals, intended for display at the onset of the lunar calendar. Suzuki Kiitsu, pupil of Sakai Hōitsu (1761–1828), ensured the continuity of Rinpa art into modern times, enlivening a genre that might otherwise have become overly formulaic and static.”

https://www.si.edu/exhibitions/rinpa-creativity-across-time-and-space%3Aevent-exhib-6627

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes