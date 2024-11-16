Russia Advances on Strategic Pokrovsk: Ukraine being Pushed Back

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The armed forces of the Russian Federation and indigenous pro-Russian regional allies are putting the armed forces of Ukraine under relentless pressure. Accordingly, the strategic city of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) is coming under stern pressure.

Colonel Markus Reisner (Military Expert and Historian from Austria) said, “If the Russians manage to break through, the subsequent course of events could unfold very quickly. They will be able to make rapid headway, moving 150 kilometers forward to the bank of the Dnieper River.”

If the Russian Federation takes Pokrovsk, this will increase pressure on the political elites in Kyiv (Kiev).

Reuters reports, “Around 10 km west of the town center lies a mine that produces a special type of coal needed to produce coke, an essential element in steelmaking – which is second only to agriculture in earning hard currency for Ukraine.”

Advances in 2024 in the disputed regions between the Russian Federation and Ukraine are overwhelmingly in favor of Moscow. Also, internal political problems in France and Germany bode ill for Ukraine – similar to the changing political sands in America.

France 24 reports, “As Russian troops chart a steady advance in east Ukraine, worn-down Ukrainian forces are struggling to plug holes in their front-line defenses. At stake is the ‘fortress’ town of Pokrovsk, a transport and logistics hub that could give Russia a clear pathway to advance in the Donetsk region and beyond.”

Euro News reports, “Over the summer, the Kremlin concentrated its efforts on pushing towards Pokrovsk — an important logistics hub in the western part of the Donetsk region. Russian forces took the nearby town of Novohrodivka in August and are currently less than 7 kilometers from Pokrovsk. Kyiv rushed in reinforcements to try to stall Russia’s advance.”

The Russian Defense Ministry also reported on other advances. This includes the taking of Voznesenka – to name only one recent gain.

The Russian Defense Ministry said, “Battlegroup Center units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Voznesenka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.”

The Russian Defense Ministry also reports on gains in the Kharkiv (Kharkov) region. Hence, the Ministry said, “Battlegroup North units inflicted losses in the Kharkov direction on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 71st jaeger, 113th and 120th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Volchansk and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region.”

It seems that the Russian Federation and indigenous pro-Russian regional forces are intent on taking more land before President Donald Trump takes office in America.

Naturally, the Russian Federation isn’t going to change its long-term goal. However, a fresh impetus by forces loyal to Moscow is altering the battlefield conditions on the ground.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes