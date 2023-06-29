Russia and Belarus: Putin and Prigozhin

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Reverberations of recent events concerning Yevgeny Prigozhin (Wagner PMC founder) in the Russian Federation – will continue for months to come. This concerns state consolidation under President Vladimir Putin, the failings of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in not foreseeing the dangers ahead, the need to strengthen internal security forces, and tackle discontent that does exist against Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russia’s top military general, Valery Gerasimov.

Noticeably, despite endless tens of billions of NATO military arms being thrown at Ukraine, the armed forces of this nation failed to capitalize on the recent crisis in the Russian Federation. Accordingly, the tactics of General Sergei Surovikin – and other like-minded military personnel – held the line while Putin sought to solve the internal crisis with Prigozhin without bloodshed.

When NATO Turkey faced an internal military crisis, this nation sought retribution. Hence, long prison sentences and vast numbers were purged. However, it appears that Putin is focused on compromises while utilizing the friendly relationship with Belarus.

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus said: “We need to cool down and turn this page. A time will come when, if need be, we will come back to this subject… Let’s not inflame tensions and come down on anyone.”

Lukashenko and others in the Russian Federation know that Western intrigues emanating in Washington will seek to gain from the internal crisis.

Putin (concerning Wagner) said: “I want everyone to know that the financing of the entire Wagner group was fully ensured by the state… We fully financed this group from the Defense Ministry, from the state budget.”

During the crisis, Putin said, “The heroes who liberated Soledar and Artyomovsk, towns and settlements in Donbass, who fought and lost their lives for Novorossiya, for the unity of the Russian world – their name and glory have also been betrayed by those who are trying to stage a mutiny and pushing the country towards anarchy and fratricide, defeat and finally surrender.”

After a deal was made between Putin, Belarus, the FSB, and Prigozhin – the leader of the Russian Federation said: “Fratricide is exactly what Russia’s enemies wanted, including the neo-Nazis in Kiev, their Western patrons, and all sorts of national traitors.”

Putin continued, they all seek “Russia to lose in the end” and for Russia to “split and sink into bloody civil discord.”

Putin also sought to avoid bloodshed at all costs. He said: “It required time, particularly in order to give those who had made a mistake to come to their senses and realize that society strongly rejected what they were doing, while the reckless venture they had been dragged into could lead to tragic and destructive consequences for Russia.”

Putin also praised loyal Wagner fighters. He said, “We know that the majority of Wagner fighters and commanders are Russian patriots, devoted to their people and state. They proved it by their courage on the battlefield, liberating Donbass and Novorossiya.”

TASS News reports, “The president emphasized that Wagner fighters could either continue their service, entering into a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry, or go to Belarus.”

The Guardian reports, “Russia’s FSB security service dropped charges against participants in the Wagner group’s failed insurrection as part of a deal negotiated by the Belarusian dictator and Vladimir Putin that involved the warlord moving to Belarus.”

Lukashenko – a peacemaker in the crisis – said: “I said to Putin, yes we could wipe him out, it wouldn’t be a problem, if it doesn’t work the first time then the second. I told him: don’t do this.”

Lukashenko continued, “These guys [Wagner] know how to stand up for each other … and they fought in Africa, Asia, Latin America, they will go to the end.”

The BBC reports, “The leader of Russia’s 24-hour mutiny, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has arrived in Belarus, three days after his Wagner mercenary group’s mutiny came to an end 200km (125 miles) south of Moscow.”

The Russian Federation needs to enhance its internal security forces – while continuing to protect the people of Donbass.

Economically and militarily, the collective might of America, NATO, the European Union, G7, and Japan have sowed more death and economic pain throughout the world with their economic sanctions and military support. All this is aimed at one nation – the Russian Federation.

This highlights the weakness of these nations – and their utter bias (from Agent Orange on Vietnam to lies about the invasion of Iraq – and countless recent military ventures from Afghanistan to Libya).

Putin will now seek to consolidate and reinvigorate failings within the system.

