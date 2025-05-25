Russia to Create a Buffer Zone to Protect Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk from Ukraine

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation is tasking the armed forces with creating a buffer zone to protect the regions of Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk.

Hence, the failed Ukraine military adventure in the Kursk region (the Russian Federation) entails the Russian Federation seeking a buffer zone in the border regions mentioned by Putin. Hence, after the Kursk region was retaken by the armed forces of the Russian Federation and indigenous pro-Russian regional allies, a buffer zone in the Sumy region (Ukraine) is ongoing and expanding.

Putin said, “We discussed the issues that worry people the most. Residents of settlements and villages have suffered from shelling and hostilities and from those, frankly speaking, terrorist methods that Ukrainian formations and foreign mercenaries have used and continue to use.”

Putin continued that Ukraine and mercenaries target areas “that have no military significance, such as civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, and non-combatants.”

Putin seeks to connect with ordinary citizens in the border regions of Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk, who fear being bombarded and attacked by the armed forces of Ukraine and mercenaries known for massacres against Russian civilians.

Putin said the government of the Russian Federation must pay special attention to the regions mentioned: “This is, of course, reconstruction of houses, of social and transport infrastructure. This is also compensation for lost property. And this includes helping displaced persons – those who were forced to flee their homes and are now staying in shelters, with their relatives or at rented houses.”

The buffer zone is evidence that the Russian Federation is strengthening vast areas and that Putin is confident about the long-term outcome of the conflict with Ukraine (overcoming NATO, European Union, and G7 intrigues).

In contrast, Ukraine and nations that support the war against the Russian Federation are intent on destabilizing the regions of Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk.

All vested parties in this complex war need to reach an agreement that is long-lasting and where the redrawing of the map is set in stone (providing permanent guarantees for both Ukrainians and Russians).

The Russian Federation is inching toward its long-term objective despite the array of nations against it.

Accordingly, Putin knows that Ukraine and nations including France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the Baltic states will encourage another Kursk adventure. Hence, the best way to end this threat is for the Russian Federation to strengthen Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk by creating a buffer zone.

The European Union and NATO powers seek the continuation of the war and the capitulation of the Russian Federation. However, this policy is endangering Ukraine because gradual advancements by the Russian Federation continue unabated despite the intrigues against this country.

