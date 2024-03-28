Tajik ISIS Terrorists: Kerman and Moscow Attacks (Iran and Russia)

Tajik ISIS Terrorists: Kerman and Moscow (Iran and Russia)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

In early January 2024, ISIS (Islamic State – IS) claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack that targeted the Qasem Soleimani memorial area in Iran. Over 90 people were killed.

Similar to the recent terrorist attack by ISIS (ISIS-K – Islamic State Khorasan Province) that targeted the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk (on the edge of Moscow), the affiliate ISIK-K claimed responsibility. In this brutal attack, ISIS claimed satisfaction in killing Christians.

ISIS (announced on Telegram) said, “Islamic State fighters attacked a large gathering of Christians in the city of Krasnogorsk on the outskirts of the Russian capital, Moscow, killing and wounding hundreds and causing great destruction to the place before they withdrew to their bases safely.“

Another connection in both terrorist attacks in Iran and the Russian Federation is the involvement of Tajik terrorists. Accordingly, with at least 94 people being killed in the Kerman terrorist attack in Iran – and at least 139 dead in the Crocus City Hall attack near Moscow – regional security intelligence must focus on the Tajik connection and if roads lead back to Afghanistan (not with the consent of the Taliban – ISIS-K is an enemy of the Taliban).

Islamic terrorism in the Russian Federation is nothing new. Several barbaric Islamic terrorist attacks include the Beslan School Massacre in North Ossetia and the Moscow theater hostage crisis.

After the Kerman terrorist attack, the Ministry of Intelligence in Iran said Abdollah Tajiki (Tajik national) was the mastermind behind this terrorist attack. It is known that Abdollah Tajiki (and others, including a Tajik suicide bomber) crossed into Iran from Afghanistan and that ISIS-K terrorists had been training in Afghanistan in areas outside of the control of the Taliban.

In 2022, a Tajik Islamist (Takfiri) killed Shia Muslims in another terrorist attack in Iran. This terrorist attack killed 15 innocents in Shiraz – when people (including children) were visiting a holy Shia place.

MEHR News Agency said (2022), “On October 26, a terrorist armed with a machine gun opened fire on the pilgrims and evening prayer worshippers at the Shah Cheragh holy shrine in Shiraz, martyred 15 innocent people, including some women, children, and elderly folks, and seriously wounding dozens.”

In the recent terrorist attack in Russia, the Guardian reports: “The shooting at the concert hall was reminiscent of some of Europe’s worst terrorist incidents such as the attack on the Bataclan in Paris in November 2015. Russians are likely to recall the Nord Ost terrorist attack in Moscow in 2002, when gunmen took hostages at a theatre in one of the worst incidents in the country’s history.”

All four suspected terrorists caught by Russian authorities are Tajiks. Authorities in the Russian Federation released their names (Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Shamsidin Fariduni, Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda, and Muhammadsobir Fayzov).

The BBC reports, “The US warned Moscow earlier this month of a possible attack in Russia aimed at large gatherings before issuing a public advisory to citizens in the country.”

Accordingly, it is alarming that the intelligence services of the Russian Federation didn’t act on this warning.

Video images of the Islamist massacre aimed at killing Christians (in the words of ISIS) in Russia – similar to the massacre in 2022 in Iran aimed at killing Shia Muslims – show cold-blooded Islamic terrorists just shooting people like “lambs are butchered for slaughter.”

The Jamestown Foundation reports (2023), “On July 6, law enforcement in Germany and the Netherlands arrested nine Central Asians on terrorism-related charges. In Germany, five Tajik nationals, one Kyrgyz citizen, and one Turkmenistani citizen were arrested in the Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia for allegedly creating and participating in a local terrorist organization and supporting Islamic State (IS). In the Netherlands, a married couple—a Tajik husband and Kyrgyz wife—were also arrested in Eindhoven and Breda. Both are suspected of plotting terrorist attacks, with the husband also suspected of IS membership (Kaktus Media, July 6).”

Authorities in Iran and the Russian Federation seek to sow distractions by claiming third parties are involved. In the case of Iran, they point the finger at America and Israel. Likewise, in the Russian Federation – while acknowledging that ISIS did the terrorist attack – they are pointing the finger at Ukraine. However, these accusations are far-fetched and ignore the global reality of Sunni Islamic terrorism.

After all, the September 11 terrorist attack happened in America – similar to Sunni Islamic terrorists killing innocent civilians in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and other European nations.

Barely a week passes when Islamic terrorists are not butchering. However, most of these attacks in Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of Congo (ADF Islamists), Mali, Nigeria (Boko), Mozambique, Pakistan, Somalia (Shabaab), Syria, and other nations aren’t reported in the media to the same level.

The role of Tajiks and other Central Asians since the crisis in Syria is abundantly clear. Also, ISIS networks, given the vastness of Central Asia (migrant workers in several nations) and parts of Afghanistan outside of the control of the Taliban, provide ample opportunities for ISIS (witnessed in the brutal terrorist attacks in Iran and the Russian Federation).

Internal security failings in Iran and the Russian Federation must be addressed rather than seeking easy scapegoats.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes