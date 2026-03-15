Trump Calls on Nations to Send Warships to Strait of Hormuz (Iran Crisis)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Donald Trump has publicly urged major global powers to deploy naval forces to the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, hoping that an international maritime presence will counter Iran’s attacks on shipping in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

Trump specifically called on China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom – alongside other affected nations – to send warships to safeguard maritime traffic. Roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply transits this narrow sea lane linking the Persian Gulf to global markets, making the stability of the route a matter of international economic security.

Yet it remains uncertain whether these nations—and others dependent on Gulf energy flows—will be willing to directly police the waterway while facing the real possibility of Iranian retaliation. By openly urging China and key allies to participate under American coordination, Trump is clearly signaling Washington’s intention to broaden the burden of maritime security and pressure partners into taking a more active role.

Trump stated: “Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint will send ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a nation that has been totally decapitated.”

He added: “The U.S. will also coordinate with those Countries so that everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well. This should have always been a team effort, and now it will be.”

The BBC further reports that the American president has warned Iran that its critical oil facilities on Kharg Island could become targets should Tehran interfere with vessels navigating the strait.

The regional crisis dramatically intensified following the killing of Ali Khamenei by the armed forces of Israel. His death—combined with an ongoing bombing campaign by the United States and Israel against Iran—has pushed the confrontation toward a dangerous regional tipping point. Internal turmoil inside Iran has unfolded simultaneously with an expanding Iranian campaign of retaliation across the Gulf and beyond. Iranian drones and other strikes have reportedly targeted locations in Azerbaijan, Cyprus, and Turkey, while attacks against American military assets in the Gulf and direct strikes against Israel continue.

According to Time Magazine, the Strait of Hormuz has become a central strategic battleground in the conflict. By disrupting or threatening the flow of oil through this narrow maritime corridor, Iran can impose economic pressure on the United States, Gulf producers, and the wider global market—giving Tehran leverage despite being militarily outmatched.

Regional governments are also responding. The six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council—Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates—have pledged to “take all necessary measures” to defend their territories, populations, and critical infrastructure against Iranian aggression.

Nevertheless, a complex diplomatic reality persists. While anger toward Tehran is widespread across the Gulf, some regional states still quietly explore possible avenues of accommodation in order to prevent the crisis from spiraling into a full-scale regional war.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron recently signaled that France and its partners are preparing a “defensive” naval mission aimed at ensuring the reopening and security of the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran, however, has warned that any outside powers joining a U.S.-led maritime effort risk becoming direct targets of Iranian retaliation.

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