UK Protests Hit Many Cities After Child Killings (Telford to Transparency)

Michiyo Tanabe, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Protests have broken out in several cities and towns in parts of the United Kingdom (UK) after three young girls were stabbed to death by a non-indigenous national.

The brutal killing of three young girls took place in Southport. This attack also left many children badly injured. However, immediately after this brutal attack the political establishment, the police, and legacy media sought to downplay the serious concerns of many individuals.

Accordingly, ordinary British nationals protested in Southport against the lack of information and transparency (so far). Since then, other protests have occurred in several parts of the country.

Naturally, Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom condemned the protesters and never sought to reach out to the concerns of ordinary people. Instead, he declared they would “feel the full force of the law.”

However, the same law, police, and mainstream parties did little in Oldham, Rochdale, Rotherham, Telford, and other cities and towns where mainly Pakistani Muslim men groomed (raped) indigenous working-class girls.

Al Jazeera reports, “In August 2014, a groundbreaking report by former senior social worker Alexis Jay revealed that an estimated 1,400 children had been sexually abused in the town from 1997 to 2013, predominantly by Pakistani-British men. It revealed that council staff and others knew of the abuse but turned a blind eye to what was happening and refused to identify the perpetrators in part for fear of being branded racist.”

The Guardian says (2022), “More than a thousand children in Telford were sexually exploited over decades amid the failure of authorities to investigate “emboldened offenders”, an independent inquiry into the scandal has concluded.”

Since the crisis in Gaza – after Palestinian Muslims slaughtered approximately 1,200 Jews – Islamists, pro-Palestinians, and various self-loathing left-wing organizations have protested among Islamist flags. These collective forces have shown utter disdain towards Jews (Israel) and the British way of life. However, despite the flags of Islamic extremism being visible, the police took a soft approach.

This contrasts with how politicians, the police, and the media incite against British nationals protesting against the killing of three young girls. Also, many protesters are tired of endless mass immigration and Islamization in certain towns and cities. Therefore, with the memories of Telford to Rotherham (mainly Pakistani Muslim raping gangs targetted British working-class girls in many parts of the country), where the establishment (police, politicians, and social services) betrayed indigenous girls (along with other serious issues – from Islamic terrorism to high crime), “enough is enough” for many people who feel marginalized in their own country.

British protesters face the usual combined forces of the political establishment, legacy media, the police, and left-wing self-loathing groups playing the race card who target pro-British nationals via violence and intimidation. All four forces utilize their respective strengths to crush pro-British nationals who solely want normality – and their country to resemble the traditions of the United Kingdom.

The tragic event in Southport of three young girls being stabbed to death is the catalyst for the ongoing protests.

It is years of frustration at what is happening to the country they love (from high crime to the lack of transparency that is pervasive).

Mainstream parties, the police, legacy media, and anti-racist agitators (anti-indigenous working-class) will combine to crush pro-British protesters – who are tired of being replaced and marginalized in their own country.

Telford to Rotherham – to the Islamic terrorist attacks in London and Manchester – are self-induced problems that should never have happened in the first place (politicians opened up the country to anyone).

The indigenous population is a declining 37% in London.

When will enough be enough?

