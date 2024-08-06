Japan Art and Mountain Streams

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

All Japanese art pieces focus on mountain streams in this article. Accordingly, in the above art piece by the contemporary artist Sawako Utsumi, the stunning landscape and bleakness combine to create a spiritual feeling through the prism of nature.

The second art piece is by Kihei Sasajima (1906-1993). He was born in Tochigi prefecture during the dynamic Meiji Period (1868-1912). It is known that he attended an artistic course led by the esteemed Unichi Hiratsuka. Also, he developed enormously under Shiko Munakata.

The delightful print above is by Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849). Along with Ando Hiroshige (1797-1858) – Hokusai is one of the most esteemed printmakers known internationally.

The sight of fast-flowing streams in the mountainside is a wonder to behold. Indeed, Sawako Utsumi encapsulates this via the different angles of her art piece (images one and four).

