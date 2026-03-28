Ukraine Drones Hit Estonia and Latvia by Mistake

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The war between Ukraine and the Russian Federation continues unabated. Following one of Russia’s largest drone assaults, Ukraine retaliated—but several drones strayed into Estonia and Latvia by mistake.

CBS reports, “NATO members Estonia and Latvia said stray drones entered their territory Wednesday morning on the heels of one of Russia’s biggest daytime drone attacks on Ukraine.”

Prime Minister Kristen Michal of Estonia notified the people that three waves between 3 am and 8 am occured. Hence, Estonians were notified by a warning threat on their phones that an incoming “drone threat” had materialized.

The drone attack happened after Ukraine launched a drone attack against the port of Ust-Luga in the Russian Federation. This port is approximately 25km from the border of Estonia.

Margo Palloson (Security Police Chief of Estonia) said the “Ukrainian drone (had) deviated from its course, which was possibly affected in Russian airspace.”

President Edgars Rinkēvičs of Latvia also confirmed the drone that struck Latvia was Ukrainian.

The Latvian Deputy chief of the Joint Staff (Egils Lescinskis) said the Ukrainian drone “most likely veered off course or was affected by electromagnetic warfare measures protecting some technically important objects.”

Lescinskis continued, Latvians can’t “feel completely safe when military operations are taking place in neighbouring countries.”

There was no intent behind this, as both nations strongly support Ukraine. Still, it underscores an embarrassing lapse.

The BBC reports, “A similar incident occurred on Monday night in Lithuania, when a Ukrainian attack drone crashed and exploded near the Belarusian border.”

NATO is likely to review its air defense system after these unintended attacks.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes