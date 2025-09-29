UN Sweeping Sanctions on Iran after Failed Nuclear Talks

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Iran has strongly condemned the sweeping sanctions recently imposed by the United Nations, framing the move as a politically motivated escalation aimed at further isolating the Islamic Republic on the global stage. The sanctions, which target key sectors of Iran’s already fragile economy, come in the wake of a series of Israeli airstrikes that severely damaged critical components of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and resulted in the assassination of several high-ranking nuclear scientists.

AFP reports, “Widespread UN sanctions against Iran have come back into force for the first time in a decade, prompting anger from Tehran, after last-ditch nuclear talks with western powers failed to produce a breakthrough.”

The BBC reports, “It comes after the UK, France and Germany wrote to the UN Security Councillast month, accusing Iran of failing to fulfil its commitments. That triggered a mechanism giving Iran 30 days to find a diplomatic solution to avert renewed sanctions.”

The Foreign Ministry of Iran said, “The reactivation of annulled resolutions is legally baseless and unjustifiable… All countries must refrain from recognising this illegal situation.”

The United States and key European nations, while backing the latest round of UN sanctions, emphasized that the door to diplomacy remains open—provided that Iran takes what they describe as “credible and verifiable steps” toward de-escalation and transparency regarding its nuclear ambitions. Western officials reiterated that the sanctions are designed as a non-military measure aimed at deterring further nuclear proliferation, not provoking conflict.

However, in Tehran, the sanctions are being interpreted through a very different lens. Coming on the heels of devastating Israeli strikes that crippled portions of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and eliminated several senior scientists and military figures, the punitive economic measures are widely viewed as a continuation of a hostile campaign—one that now blends kinetic and economic pressure into a unified front against the regime.

For Iran, the notion of “diplomatic off-ramps” appears increasingly hollow when juxtaposed with the recent military trauma. Officials argue that any gestures toward negotiation are undermined by what they see as coordinated coercion, leaving little room for trust or compromise on the international stage.

Marco Rubio (The US Secretary of State) urged Iran to “accept direct talks, held in good faith.”

Rubio requested nations to “immediately” implement sanctions on Iran to “pressure Iran’s leaders to do what is right for their nation and best for the safety of the world.”

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement saying they would continue to seek “a new diplomatic solution to ensure Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.”

The statement also cautioned Iran “to refrain from any escalatory action.”

Germany informed the UN General Assembly, “For us, it is imperative: Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon.”

However, “…we remain open to negotiations on a new agreement. Diplomacy can and should continue.”

CNN reports, “Sanctions were due to end permanently on October 18. But the original agreement, known as the JCPOA, which saw the lifting of sanctions against Iran in exchange for restrictions over its nuclear program, allowed any signatory to restore sanctions before that date if it decided Iran had failed to meet its commitments.”

The Russian Federation condemned the anti-Iran move. Accordingly, Sergei Lavrov (The Russian Foreign Minister) said the sanctions “finally exposed the West’s policy of sabotaging the pursuit of constructive solutions in the UN Security Council, as well as its desire to extract unilateral concessions from Tehran through blackmail and pressure.”

Iran has once again reiterated that it harbors no intention of developing nuclear weapons, maintaining that its nuclear program is purely civilian in nature. Iranian officials argue that the latest sanctions and international pressure campaigns are based on “fabricated threats” and “double standards” designed to weaken the Islamic Republic’s sovereignty and independence.

The stalemate endures, casting a long shadow over a world already gripped by mounting tensions.

