The Democratic Republic of Congo gets doses of the Ebola vaccine to help against deadly outbreak

Kanako Itamae and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

The deadly Ebola virus is spreading in parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Hence, it is heartening to know that this nation just received the first batch of the Ebola vaccine since the new outbreak began. Therefore, it is hoped that appropriate United Nations agencies work in tandem with experienced people in this field.

Currently, it is known that 23 people have perished from Ebola in the DRC. Equally alarming, it appears that this deadly virus is now spreading to a major city because reports confirm a case in the city of Mbandaka. This will ring alarm bells based on developments that happened in the past in several West African countries.

Voice of America reports, “The vaccine, developed by Merck and sent from Europe by the World Health Organization, is still not licensed but proved effective during limited trials in West Africa in the biggest ever outbreak of Ebola, which killed 11,300 people in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone from 2014-2016.”

According to the Health Ministry of the DRC, vaccinations will begin this weekend in the hope of containing the outbreak. Hence, it is essential that the central government – despite being weak – works with local institutions, the World Health Organizations, appropriate charities, and obtains knowledge from institutions and individuals who helped during the 2014-2016 crisis that blighted parts of West Africa.

The BBC reports, “Ebola is a serious infectious illness that causes internal bleeding and often proves fatal. It can spread rapidly through contact with small amounts of bodily fluid and its early flu-like symptoms are not always obvious.”

Peter Salama, a senior official at the World Health Organization, said, “We have urban Ebola, which is a very different animal from rural Ebola. The potential for an explosive increase in cases is now there.”

https://www.voanews.com/a/congo-receives-first-doses-of-ebola-vaccine-amid-outbreak/4396921.html

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-44150762

