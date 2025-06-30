Japan Art and Stillness of the Night

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Contemporary artist Sawako Utsumi pays tribute to Hagiwara Hideo (1913–2007) in her latest work. True to her style, she introduces a subtle yet striking element—a green tree that stands apart from Hagiwara Hideo’s original composition. This addition, symbolizing energy, freshness, and vitality, offers a nuanced reinterpretation that both honors and reimagines the spirit of the original.

Hagiwara Hideo was firmly established in the second half of the 20th century. However, the war period left a mark on his mindset.

The Portland Art Museum says, “After returning from the war, Hagiwara began to develop a figurative style that moved into abstraction by way of a poetic sense of composition and whimsical forms. Hagiwara preferred to make large prints, using an entire sheet of hanga torinoko paper. He devised numerous innovations in printmaking to recreate the texture of a drawing.”

The highly lauded poet Ōtagaki Rengetsu (1791-1875) influenced many people connected to the arts and other angles of high culture. Her Buddhist faith gave her strength during times of extreme pain and sorrow.

Ōtagaki Rengetsu gracefully wrote:

My wish is to see

a cloudless moon

above the lotus flower

in my next life.

Ōtagaki Rengetsu’s words resonate deeply with Sawako Utsumi’s striking homage to Hagiwara Hideo—the stillness of night, and a soul gently released from the sorrows of this world.

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/stillness-of-the-night-utsumi-and-homage-to-hagiwara-hideo-sawako-utsumi.html?newartwork=true

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes