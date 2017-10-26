Sentenced to Death for Drinking Water and Blasphemy in Pakistan: Asia Bibi and Persecution

Amina Qamar, Takeshi Hasegawa, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The brave Christian lady called Asia Bibi (Aasiya Noreen) highlights that while ISIS (Islamic State – IS) hit the headlines, this Christian female is a victim of ordinary Muslims and institutional discrimination in Pakistan. Even before her ordeal, she faced intimidation based on being told to convert to Islam on many occasions. Then vengeful Muslims utilized the chance to persecute Asia Bibi based on her drinking water from the same utensils that local Muslims use. In the eyes of these Muslims they deem themselves superior, therefore, “unclean Christians” shouldn’t drink from the same utensils. After an altercation broke out Asia Bibi defended her Christian faith but then was accused of blasphemy against Prophet Mohammad.

Asia Bibi feared greatly when Muslims began to make charges of “unclean Christians” and that Christianity was false. After countless derogatory remarks about Christianity and Jesus Christ – and with being extremely upset about being called “unclean” – she responded back “I believe in my religion and in Jesus Christ, who died on the cross for the sins of mankind. What did your Prophet Mohammed ever do to save mankind?”

Note, her faith was mocked first but obviously blaspheming against Jesus Christ, the Buddha, Lord Ram, and others, doesn’t equate to equality. Similarly, while comments made about Christianity were derogatory, Asia Bibi merely made a statement in defense that was much milder.

Irrespective if people agree or disagree with the words stated by this Christian lady they are merely words. How can any rational justice system deem this case to be worthy of prison – let alone facing the death penalty? However, Asia Bibi still faces the prospect of being hanged, while also facing the harshness of prison and knowing that other individuals accused of blasphemy have been killed in prison.

The Daily Telegraph says, “In a case that has gained international infamy, the mother-of-five from rural Punjab was convicted in 2010 for defaming the Prophet Mohammad during an argument with a group of Muslim women over a bowl of water. She has been on death row ever since.”

Asia Bibi’s nightmare began in 2009 and today she still faces the death penalty. It is high time that real pressure is put on nations like Pakistan because it is ludicrous that people face death for mere words in the modern world.

