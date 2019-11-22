Art of Japan and the entangled state

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The flow of human life comes and goes at the drop of a hat but observance and familiarity can make yesteryear seem like now. In the art piece titled “The Blossoming of Life” by Sawako Utsumi, you can also feel the changed clock of time and the entanglement of now.

Similarly, in her art piece titled “New Japanese artistic cloud of Yokoyama Taikan,” the spirit of this bygone artist is reawakened by the different angles and concepts of this contemporary Japanese artist. Hence, Utsumi is entering an entangled quantum state through the “arrow of time” based on her conscious state.

The Danish physicist, Neils Henrik David Bohr, famously stated, “The meaning of life consists in the fact that it makes no sense to say that life has no meaning.”

Bohr also stated, “Those who are not shocked when they first come across quantum theory cannot possibly have understood it.”

Hence, in the two art pieces by Utsumi, the passages of time-based on the work of Taikan is no longer yesteryear, it is today. Not only this, but just like particles and the mysterious ways of quantum entanglement, Utsumi is entangling her thought patterns of Taikan and creating her own personal art that is both familiar and new – but, that in time, will become distant.

Richard Feynman famously said, “The ‘paradox’ is only a conflict between reality and your feeling of what reality ‘ought to be’.”

Once more, Utsumi is not solely focused on art – like her thought mentor Lee Jay Walker – but, instead, she seeks to go beyond the art itself. At the same time, the artistic element is aimed at leaving an impression on the mind, irrespective of the individual outcome of liking or not liking the art that is viewed. Likewise, Utsumi is fusing yesteryear with now and the desired hope of consciousness through her own entanglement based on passion.

http://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi.html – Sawako Utsumi and where you can buy her art, postcards, bags, and other products. Also, individuals can contact her for individual requests.

http://fineartamerica.com/featured/the-blossoming-of-life-sawako-utsumi.html

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/new-japanese-artistic-cloud-of-yokoyama-taikan-sawako-utsumi.html

http://sawakoart.com

PLEASE SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES by DONATING

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook