Buddhists and others in Rakhine fear a land grab: Why invite immigrants and terrorists to Myanmar?

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Arakanese Buddhists and other indigenous groups in Rakhine fear illegal Bengali Muslim migrants and terrorists being settled in this part of Myanmar. Hence, local politicians are demanding that central forces listen to their genuine concerns. Equally important, just like what is happening in the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh and Assam in India, then the demographic time-bomb will gradually overwhelm the indigenous and lead to Islamization by stealth.

A local politician, U Tun Aung Thein, from the township of Buthidaung, is especially outspoken when it comes to protecting various indigenous groups and preserving the binding force of Buddhism. This politician uttered, “The minority Arakanese people and other tribes have fled their homes because of overwhelming fears. The whole area has fallen to the hands of non-Myanmar citizens.”

Indeed, the knowledge of what is happening in the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh is a firm reminder to the Buddhists – and various ethnic groups – about the real threat of what awaits them. Hence, Islamization by stealth in the Chittagong Hill Tracts based on an endless Bengali Muslim land grab is being replicated in parts of Rakhine. Therefore, locals in Maungdaw seek to stop the resettlement of non-citizen Muslim refugees to this township and the same feeling exists throughout this part of Myanmar.

The local politician continued, “Under such circumstances, resettlement of non-citizens in southern Maungdaw can harm sovereignty in the future. Locals have also released statements against resettlement of Bengalis in southern Maungdaw, and we must heed their desires.”

It is known that an international campaign comprising of Islamic nations, the usual Western powers that destabilize (Former Yugoslavia, Kosovo, Iraq, Libya, and Syria), international humanitarians who appear to egg on intervention, charities, the Islamic and Western media circus, and other forces of destabilization, are all putting enormous pressure on Myanmar. Hence, central forces in Myanmar are being put under enormous pressure to abandon the indigenous in Rakhine by accepting countless numbers of illegal Bengali Muslims.

Modern Tokyo Times stated in a past article, “Of course, the same Western and Islamic media groups equally ignore the enormous pressure that is being put on indigenous Buddhists, Christians, the followers of Traditional Beliefs, and Hindus in Assam (India), the Chittagong Hill Tracts (Bangladesh), and Nagaland (India). This applies to endless Bengali Muslim mass migration and the murky role of Bangladesh in crushing the indigenous non-Muslims of the Chittagong Hill Tracts. Also, Bangladesh isn’t taking responsibility for fellow Bengali Muslims who have entered India and Myanmar illegally. In other words, just like parts of Rakhine in Myanmar, you have a policy of Islamization by stealth based on Bengali Muslim migration and a land grab that is altering the cultural and religious dynamics of these places.”

It is hoped that central forces will listen to local politicians and take into account the genuine fears of indigenous Buddhists and various ethnic groups who have been killed by Islamists – and forced out of their land based on the Bengali Muslim land grab. Pointedly, U Aung Win, a local leader in the township of Myebon, said, “It is like opening a welcome center for illegal immigrants and terrorists to establish Bengali villages in southern Maungdaw because it is adjacent to the sea. “

Overall, it is essential that central forces don’t succumb to an external narrative that will create the conditions of “no return” for the indigenous Buddhists and various ethnic groups of Rakhine. Therefore, it is high time that Bangladesh is held accountable for the Bengali Muslim land grab in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and endless Bengali Muslim migration to parts of India and Myanmar. At the same time, the persecution of Bengali Hindus in Bangladesh and the murder of Bengali Hindus in Rakhine at the hands of Bengali Muslims must also be addressed.

https://www.irrawaddy.com/news/rakhine-parliament-says-no-rohingya-resettlement-southern-maungdaw.html – The Irrawaddy

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes