Christian pastor and many civilians killed after another Islamist attack in Burkina Faso



Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Burkina Faso is blighted by an increasingly bloody Sunni Islamist insurgency that is showing no signs of abating. In the latest attack against a Protestant Christian church, it is known that at least 24 people were brutally killed.

It is understood that the latest attack took place during the weekly Sunday Christian religious service. Hence, once more Sunni Islamists killed a Christian pastor alongside members of his flock and others in the vicinity – including Muslims.

Colonel Salfo Kaboré uttered, “The provisional toll is 24 killed, including the pastor … 18 wounded and individuals who were kidnapped.”

The latest attack occurred in the province of Yagha when terrorists attacked local civilians in Pansi. According to information, people were separated and targeted and once more another Christian pastor was singled out in the ensuing massacre.

It is clear that the Sahel region is in crisis and regional nations and France need support to stem the situation. At the same time, local civilians who are being targeted in certain areas need greater security measures to take place. However, the sheer size of the region and the limited infrastructure – and nations being blighted by poverty – means that the situation is critical.

The New York Times reports, “The timing of the shooting, during a church service in the village of Pansi in the Yagha region, mirrors other recent attacks on Christians, including assaults on churches and the assassinations of pastors and priests.”

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/17/world/africa/burkina-faso-church-attack.html

