Contemporary Japanese art: The radiant moon and Buddhism

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The contemporary Japanese artist Sawako Utsumi utilizes nature and religion in many of her art pieces. In this article, the focus is on the moon and the transient vibes experienced during nighttime. Therefore, these art pieces by Utsumi enhance the imagination.

In the second image, the influence of Kamisaka Sekka (1866-1942) is abundantly obvious. Sekka illuminated the world of rinpa (rimpa) art. This concerns Sekka’s more open style to the world of rinpa art, which corresponds with the modern world he knew.

The stunning art piece titled “The desolate Japanese Buddhist path” delivers astonishingly well. Once more, the backdrop of the distant Buddhist temple is a true delight. It is a dreamy world where the departed are not seen – but in the quirky world of quantum entanglement and the many-worlds theory – the Buddhist temple is blessed with monks inside who are showing devotions to the Buddha. Therefore, without witnessing the Buddhist monks inside, the desolate nature of the art piece fuses many ideas.

In a past article, I comment, “…desolation, mystery, and solace now bring eternal hope through the prism of nature and faith.“

Overall, both art pieces – one influenced by Sekka – highlight the beauty of nature. Also, the Buddhist angle in the other art piece provides a lovely spiritual angle.

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/the-desolate-japanese-buddhist-path-sawako-utsumi.html

http://sawakoart.com

http://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi.html – Sawako Utsumi and where you can buy her art, postcards, bags, and other products. Also, individuals can contact her for individual requests.

