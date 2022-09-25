Ebola outbreak in Uganda

The Uganda Health Ministry confirms that 4 out of 11 people have died from Ebola. Hence, authorities in Uganda are seeking to contain the Ebola Sudan strain.

The Mubende district is where the Ebola strain began to spread. Thus a known small village in this region is where the latest Ebola outbreak began.

Another seven people have died in suspicious circumstances in the same region. Hence, these suspicious deaths are under investigation.

Reuters reports, “The World Health Organization says the Ebola Sudan strain is less transmissible and has shown a lower fatality rate in previous outbreaks than Ebola Zaire, a strain that killed nearly 2,300 people in the 2018-2020 epidemic in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.”

Voice of America reports, “Ebola is spread through bodily fluids and causes a hemorrhagic fever that kills up to 90% of those infected. The WHO says case fatality rates of the Sudan virus have varied from 41% to 100% in past outbreaks.”

No existing vaccine works against the Ebola Sudan strain.

UN News says, “Existing vaccines against Ebola have proved effective against the Zaire strain but it is not clear if they will be as successful against the Sudan strain, WHO said in a statement.”

Hopefully, Uganda can contain the crisis quickly.

