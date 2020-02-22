How Can Japan Boost Its Cyber Defenses Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

Aleksandra Arsic – Special Guest

Kommando Tech

The legendary Nigerian Prince scheme may not be as popular as it once was, but we are not yet in the clear when it comes to cyberattacks.

On the contrary, cyberthreats seem to be growing by the day. According to cybercrime statistics , as many as 6.4 billion phishing emails are sent out every day!

What’s more, the scale of attacks is growing, and entire countries are being affected.

Japan, for example, needs to reduce its cyber deficit and take precautions in the wake of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics . But is it too late for that? Let’s find out.

Major Cybercrime Concerns in Japan and Globally

Cybercrime can inflict severe damage. We are talking about attacks that are capable of shutting down entire corporations and institutions.

Nowadays, data breaches and ransomware are the primary cybercrime concerns. To be precise, cybercrime statistics report that the global cost of ransomware alone could reach $21 billion in 2021.

After all, the internet is an ever-expanding universe, and over a third of URLs are classified as “unsafe and potentially dangerous.”

For the most part, the situation in Japan replicates global trends. Yet, experts agree that Japan needs to invest more in the development of cyberdefense mechanisms. Here is why.

Why Has Japan Fallen Back in the Race Against Cyber Threats?

First and foremost, Japan’s culture is fertile ground for corporate cyberattacks. As we know, public embarrassment is like a death sentence to almost any worker.

As a result, executives tend to cover up mistakes to protect their careers and avoid public humiliation. Of course, this type of behavior leaves the doors open to cyberthreats.

Also, a lack of vocal advocates for reforms is noticeable. Even though new legislation is on the way, it may be too late to ensure cybersafety for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Japan needs to take a firm stance against phishing, hacking, or any other type of cybercrime. Only by taking drastic measures can we expect to see any real change.

Essential Measures for Mitigating the Risks of Cyber Crime

Changing your password from “12345” to something more challenging would be “one small step for a man; one giant leap for mankind.”

In other words, we all share responsibility when it comes to the safety and security of being active on the internet.

Even so, governments need to promote initiatives that will boost the defenses against cyberterrorism.

Cyberattacks are impossible to predict. Nonetheless, Japan’s policymakers need to train IT professionals to tackle the situations appropriately.

Besides the investments in domestic training centers, it may be necessary to attract and hire battle-tested experts from abroad.

Either way, it’s time for Japan to wake up to reality!

Final Thoughts

Recent cases of Bitcoin theft, as well as the rise of coronavirus malware, show that cybercrime can easily breach the defenses.

So, if Japan wants to organize the best Olympic Games ever, its strategy for cybersecurity needs to be at the highest standard.

Sensitive information and valuable data need to be protected as much as possible.

Hopefully, the authorities will manage to create a safe and well-protected cyberenvironment by the time the Olympic torch arrives in Tokyo.

Pvt. Aleksandra Arsic

Private Arsic’s economics degree helps her understand tech’s implications for disruptions in existing infrastructures and the global economy. She can be found writing, designing, and developing articles in diverse fields and reading up on technology trends. In her free time she loves to travel, sing, play guitar, and watch movies.

Kommando Tech kindly provided this special guest article for the Modern Tokyo Times.