Islamist sword in Nigeria aimed at Christians

Sawako Uchida and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Christians in Nigeria continue to face the sword of Islam along with state indifference towards the followers of Christianity. In other words, 2018 continues to follow the usual pattern of massacres by Fulani Muslims against Christians and the same applies to Boko Haram threatening fresh attacks. Similarly, the central state is doing little to contain Sunni Islamist forces and endless Islamist indoctrination aimed at the followers of the Christian faith. Hence, the fear is that 2019 will follow the endless pattern that blights Nigeria.

Internationally, the terrorist forces of Boko Haram are known for the brutality they commit in the name of Allah. Yet, Fulani Muslims are butchering Christians in equal measure and other issues exist in parts of Nigeria related to Islamist brutality. Indeed, Shia Muslims also face the wrath of Sunni Islamism and the state apparatus.

Areas of concern include the state of Adamawa in North-Eastern Nigeria, the Middle Belt states of Benue and Nasarawa, and other parts of this nation. Therefore, endless Islamist militancy and the brutality of Fulani Muslims are never-ending – and this is backed by state indifference.

In early February more brutal attacks by Fulani Muslims in Adamawa took place. Hence, at least 30 Christian martyrs felt the Islamist sword once more. Villages attacked include Dumne, Shimba, Shiure, and Tinde. Sadly, the situation remains tense because other attacks have occurred throughout the year in several parts of Nigeria.

One individual reported to World Watch Monitor, “Despite several calls to the governor and his deputy, and other security apparatus, the government remained silent as the atrocities continued… The Fulani were able to carry out their deadly attack. They stayed for hours in the vicinity, moving at will, unchallenged.”

Shockingly, since the middle of January this year, Muslims in the Middle Belt state of Nasarawa have attacked many mainly Christian villages. Hence, the Tiv people’ feel abandoned by the Nigerian state because they are being killed and intimidated by Fulani Muslims. Of course, the same brutality aimed at the followers of Christianity applies to other parts of Nigeria.

Modern Tokyo Times reported last year, “The relentless movement of Fulani Muslims to Christian dominated areas, the mass brutality of Boko Haram, and other issues related to the Muslim Hausa are all impacting dangerously on the Christians of Nigeria. On top of this, the internal Muslim migration in Nigeria is the shared footsteps of Islamization by stealth, Takfiri Islamist ideology, government indifference, and the feeling of desperation for various Christian ethnic groups. Therefore, a line needs to be drawn against all these forces in order to salvage the crisis based on a greater regional interaction between various mainly Christian ethnic groups – and permeating all the political corridors of power in Nigeria.”

A Methodist Church prelate in Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Uche, said, “We are aware there is a game plan to Islamize Nigeria, and they are using the Fulani herdsmen to initiate it.”

Overall, the brutal policies of the Islamist Boko Haram terrorist group and the countless massacres of Christians by Fulani Muslims equates to Islamization – despite the different approach and agenda. Hence, it is high time for central forces in Nigeria to be held accountable to the people of this nation.https://www.worldwatchmonitor.org/2018/02/nigeria-9-churches-burnt-down-and-christian-students-attacked-as-violence-continues/

