Islamists kill over 100 in Somalia

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Sunni Islamists have killed over 100 people in Somalia after two car bombs exploded. Once more, it highlights the brutal terrorist mindset of al-Shabaab (al-Shabab).

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said, “Our people who were massacred … included mothers with their children in their arms, fathers who had medical conditions, students who were sent to study, businessmen who were struggling with the lives of their families.”

The African Union (AU) mission to Somalia condemned the latest terrorist attacks in Somalia. The mission said the “attacks underline the urgency and critical importance of the ongoing military offensive to further degrade al-Shabab.”

President Joe Biden of America resent US troops into Somalia earlier this year. The request to send 500 US troops came from the Pentagon. However, since this period, the Islamist forces of Al-Shabaab (Al-Shabab) appear emboldened internally and externally.

Al-Shabaab Islamists (linked to Al-Qaeda) have also clashed deep into the Somali region of Ethiopia with the armed forces of this nation. Also, internal terrorist attacks by al-Shabaab continue unabated despite some recent setbacks. Therefore, the latest car bombings are a grim reminder of the potency of this Islamist terrorist group.

Associated Press says, “The attack in Mogadishu occurred on a day when the president, prime minister and other senior officials were meeting to discuss expanded efforts to combat violent extremism and especially al-Shabab. The extremists, who seek an Islamic state, have responded to the offensive by killing prominent clan leaders in an apparent effort to dissuade grassroots support.”

ABC News reports, “Al Shabaab, which has been fighting in Somalia for more than a decade, is seeking to topple the central government and establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of sharia law.”

One can only imagine the utter shock and carnage that befell the people of Mogadishu. However, sadly it won’t be the last because al-Shabaab is a durable Islamist insurgency that regroups even after military setbacks.

The death toll is likely to increase.

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes