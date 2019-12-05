Japanese Art and Poetry: Typhoons and earthquakes take asunder to this cold earth
Lee Jay Walker
Modern Tokyo Times
In a flash, all love that was embraced was over
The beauty of the child, the lady, the male, the grandparents, all gone
No time to say goodbye or to protect
The chanting Buddha, the prayer to Christ, the longing of the Shinto spirit
I reached out but only a silent grave remained
Yes, tears embraced but only nothingness met my pain
Questions of why seem so pointless because this world can be so bitter
Trying to remember glimpses of love and joy but my soul felt so destroyed
Hence, in a brief moment, all chaos took away everything I held dear
Now I no longer fear this cold world because my heart can’t fall any further
The days will pass, the months will tick, and the years will follow
Despite this, I no longer wait for tomorrow
If this world meant anything before it now means only this cold earth
Soon to be erased like my birth in the moments of time
Therefore, no time to say farewell because my beloved fell all alone
In time, a ray of sunshine may appear but it will soon disappear
For my heart can’t be repaired, nor can my loved one reappear
Instead, all is lost in a moment of utter natural calamity
Hence, my remaining time is like one endless fog
While my loved one waits in this cold earth
Therefore, tears and loathing of this world remain based on my utter disdain
Only the loneliness of fear met her final moments on this earth
The typhoons are crushing souls, while earthquakes swallow up life
She reached out but nobody could help during her remaining seconds of twisted pain
Instead, the cycle of life came to nothingness
The Buddhists chant, the Christians cross, the followers of Shinto pray
Yet, for me, words and solace are empty because death swept my loved one away!
Art by Sawako Utsumi http://sawakoart.com
