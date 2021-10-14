Japanese art and the feeling of Shinto through the prism of nature

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The contemporary Japanese artist, Sawako Utsumi, hails from northern Japan. Her artwork is often inspired by past European and Japanese artists, despite her own personal landscapes. Henceforth, in this delightful landscape, you can depict the partial influence of Suzuki Kiitsu (1796-1858). However, Utsumi only utilizes a singular angle of Kiitsu. This concerns the backdrop of the river. Therefore, the “Stunning Bleak Midwinter art of Northern Japan” is a fusion of ideas that links the passages of time.

Utsumi focuses on Northern Japan because this is where she was born. At the same time, the historical linkage with Kiitsu provides a unique angle. Thus she transcends time through the medium of her art.

Interestingly, the bleak midwinter landscape by Utsumi does produce the feeling of tranquility, if viewed from a distance. Of course, solitude and tranquility have different meanings. For example, some individuals adore the remoteness of nature. However, other people feel forlorn and melancholy. Yet, for Utsumi, this bleakness reawakens the soul and connects her with nature and Shinto naturally.

The winter setting by Utsumi is dramatically different from the art piece by Kiitsu (original above). Also, only one tree exists in the art piece by Utsumi unlike the original by Kiitsu. Hence, the mindset and meaning are completely different because Utsumi seeks the beauty of solace within a glorious winter setting.

Utsumi also connects with the Shinto faith despite no depictions of Shintoism. This concerns the spirituality of nature which embodies the spirit world of Shintoism. Therefore, through the prism of the mountain backdrop and water, the contemporary Japanese artist fuses the Shinto faith naturally.

http://sawakoart.com

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/stunning-bleak-midwinter-art-of-northern-japan-sawako-utsumi.html

http://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi.html – Sawako Utsumi and where you can buy her art, postcards, bags, and other products. Also, individuals can contact her for individual requests.

