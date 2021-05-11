Kazan school shooting in the Russian Federation

Murad Makhmudov and Kanako Mita

Modern Tokyo Times

People in the city of Kazan are in deep shock after a brutal school shooting took place. It is known that at least 9 people have been killed by a lone teenager. Therefore, people in this part of the Russian Federation are saddened and bewildered by the school massacre.

The city of Kazan is multi-ethnic and multi-religious, with the dominant faiths being Sunni Islam and Russian Orthodox Christianity. However, it appears that religion and nationalism had nothing to do with his motives. Thus security services will scrutinize social media, letters, and other important angles to the killer, including his links to the school.

Tass News reports, “Nine people died, including eight children and a teacher.”

President Rustam Minnikhanov of Tatarstan is deeply saddened by events in Kazan. He said, “We have lost seven children…four boys and three girls.”

Reports indicate that another student died since Minnikhanov said this along with a teacher. Hence, with many people being injured after the brutal shooting, the death toll may increase further.

Reuters reports, “An unconfirmed social media account belonging to the alleged shooter, which was later blocked, contained posts in which he described himself as a bloodthirsty deity and said he planned to kill a “huge number” of people before shooting himself.”

President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation is calling for an “urgent” review of gun control laws.

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/nine-killed-school-shooting-russia-four-hospital-ria-2021-05-11/

https://tass.com/emergencies/1288043

