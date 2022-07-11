Kishida wins Upper House but “no votes” higher than LDP: Apathy wins!

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) emerged victorious in the Upper House election. However, even the shocking murder of Shinzo Abe, the former leader of Japan, failed to muster the masses who are disillusioned with the same LDP dominating political power – along with the same ruling political families.

More people didn’t vote than those who voted for the ruling LDP. The turnout was approximately 52 percent because roughly half of the population lacks trust in Japanese politics. This concerns three squandered economic decades and two decades of static wages – with no sign of change on the horizon.

Even the brutal killing of Abe didn’t muster a big increase in voter turnout. Instead, endless apathy where the ruling LDP plays “family political chairs” and increases the mega mountain of debt.

Kishida seeks to amend the Constitution related to his pro-military stance. Yet even voices within the LDP might caution about the repercussions. Also, Komeito might feel negative political convulsions given their alleged pacifist approach.

Kishida desires to double military spending related to his anti-Russia and anti-China rhetoric – and rubber-stamping the desires of the ruling elites in America. However, the death of Abe, who could galvanize politicians within the ruling LDP, doesn’t belong to Kishida. Therefore, dissenting voices, including Shinjirō Koizumi within the ruling LDP, caution against military hikes.

Fiscal conservatives within the ruling LDP understand that welfare, the cycle of debt, pension issues, and tackling the low birthrate are more important than military hikes. Abe had enormous influence within the factional politics of the LDP. Kishida (despite being able to play a stronger hand after the Upper House election) still doesn’t hold the same political weight as Abe.

NHK reports, “Kishida said it is very meaningful to have been able to hold the election as planned, and promised to continue working to safeguard democracy.”

Kyodo News says, “In all, the LDP and its coalition partner Komeito secured a total of more than 75 seats, comfortably retaining a majority in the 248-member upper chamber of parliament.”

In reality, nearly 50 percent of people didn’t vote. This sums up democracy in Japan because the pervasive feeling is the same LDP, the same political families, and more debt. Albeit, this time the leader of Japan is more determined to increase military spending and antagonize China and the Russian Federation than past leaders.

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes