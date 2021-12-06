Mali massacre of bus passengers by Islamists and UN compound hit

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Sahel is blighted by several brutal Sunni Islamist terrorist organizations that think nothing about burning people alive on buses, torturing, and doing other brutal deeds. Hence, the latest massacre by Islamists against innocent bus passengers is a sad reality that blights the Sahel – and other parts of the world.

Innocent civilians boarded a bus to go shopping at the local market. However, for Islamists, it is another easy target to murder people in the name of “Islamic jihad.”

The bus was taking passengers from Songho to the market in Bandiagara in the environs of central Mali. Yet, instead of going shopping, at least 31 civilians were killed when Islamists fired on the bus. This is the shocking reality that blights the Sahel region.

In Burkina Faso, sometimes Christian villagers are deliberately targeted for slaughter by Sunni Islamists. However, the majority of attacks throughout the Sahel region are committed against ordinary Muslims by Islamist terrorists.

Reuters reports, “Militants killed at least 31 people in central Mali on Friday when they fired upon a bus ferrying people to a local market, local authorities said – the latest deadly attack in a region racked by violent insurgency.”

Since this attack, the barracks of MINUSMA (United Nations mission in Mali) were hit in the city of Gao. This follows on from mortar fire against two other UN camps further north. Hence, the situation is extremely volatile.

Mali – similar to Chad – is also blighted by political intrigues. Thus Islamists gain further from the weakness of central forces in both nations. Burkina Faso and Niger also face terrorist attacks. Therefore, the Sahel region is a prime Islamist terrorist zone.

Voice of America reports, “Despite the presence of thousands of French and U.N. troops, the conflict has engulfed central Mali and spread to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.”

Ethnic tensions also exist in Mali and other parts of the Sahel. This further helps Islamists to sow more death and poverty.

https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/militants-kill-least-31-central-mali-say-local-authorities-2021-12-03/

https://www.voanews.com/a/explosions-rock-un-camps-in-mali/6340413.html

