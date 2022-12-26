Military drills by China in response to America prioritizing Taiwan (Japan)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The United States war machine under President Joe Biden will reach a record $858 billion in 2023. On top of this, the Biden administration is sending tens of billions of military aid to Ukraine and is increasingly encroaching on China’s geopolitical space.

The Biden administration requested the record defense budget to contain China and the Russian Federation, invest in developing new weapons systems (or upgrades), maintain military bases all over the world, ongoing military exercises all year round, and other important angles related to NATO and so forth. However, for political elites in China, it is America’s focus on Taiwan and encouraging Japan to militarize that are of prime concern.

Biden authorized approximately $10 billion in funding to boost Taiwan’s capability to defend itself. This funding is a five-year plan – and negates likely future military contracts between America and Taiwan.

Reuters reports, “Seventy-one Chinese air force aircraft including fighter jets and drones entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in the past 24 hours, the island’s government said on Monday, the largest reported incursion to date.”

The Defence Ministry of Taiwan said that 43 military aircraft from China crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

China stated that the “strike drills” in the airspace and sea surrounding Taiwan were in direct response to America’s recent announcements and provocations from Taiwan.

The People’s Liberation Army of China (Eastern Theatre Command – Colonel Shi Yi) uttered, “The Eastern Theatre Command of the PLA organized joint combat-readiness patrols and joint firepower strike drills in airspace and waters around Taiwan on December 25.”

Colonel Shi Yi continued, “It was a resolute response to the escalating collusion and provocation by the United States and Taiwan. The command’s troops will take all necessary measures to firmly defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Japan should monitor events because Prime Minister Fumio Kishida – despite the mountain of debt – is intent on doubling the military budget. Kishida’s policies will encourage a military arms race in Northeast Asia. Also, tensions with China, North Korea, and the Russian Federation will develop to a higher level.

President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan is more determined than any other past leader to forge a new future for this democratic nation outside the constraints of China.

Tsai said, “The more preparations we make, the less likely there will be rash attempts of aggression. The more united we are, the stronger and safer Taiwan would become.”

Military drills by China aimed at Japan (similar to Taiwan) – concerning areas of territorial disputes – might increase if Kishida keeps on espousing anti-China rhetoric. This especially applies if Japan decides to move ahead with Kishida’s militarization plans in tandem with supporting America’s containment of China and the Russian Federation.

China and the Russian Federation seek cordial relations with Japan. However, the Kishida administration is focused heavily on militarization and following the whims of America.

