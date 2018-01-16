Myanmar needs to protect the indigenous of Rakhine from Islamization: Chittagong Hill Tracts

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The political elites in Myanmar must not bow to Western and Islamic international pressure when it comes to the Bengali Muslim issue that blights Rakhine. Instead, the government of Myanmar must protect the indigenous of Rakhine from Islamization in order to preserve Buddhism and Traditional Beliefs. This is based on endless Bengali Muslim migration to this part of the country and the higher birthrate that threatens to supplant various ethnic groups.

It is equally important that the international community acknowledges the threat of mass Bengali migration to Assam (India), the Chittagong Hill Tracts (Bangladesh), Rakhine (Myanmar), Nagaland (India), and other parts of India. After all, various Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, and Traditional Belief groups face the same Bengali threat in the above-named places. Hence, it is incumbent on the government of Myanmar to protect Buddhists and various Tribal Groups from Islamization by stealth in Rakhine based on enormous Bengali Muslim migration.

Also, in recent times the Islamist ARSA (Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army) terrorist organization – that desires a Bengali Muslim Islamist state in Rakhine – is stepping up its terrorist activities. Hence, the followers of Buddhism, Bengali Hindus, and various members of different Tribal Groups have been killed by ARSA Islamist terrorists. In other words, if Myanmar allows Bengali Muslim migrants to re-settle in Rakhine then the terrorist ARSA shadow will follow along with Islamist indoctrination. Equally important, the militant land grabbing Bengali Muslims would threaten to endanger Buddhists and all indigenous groups once more based on endless migration and a much higher birthrate.

In a recent article, Modern Tokyo Times stated, “The international media is negating the serious issue of Bengali Muslims overwhelming the indigenous in Assam (India), the Chittagong Hill Tracts (Bangladesh), Rakhine (Myanmar), and other areas. Indeed, it appears that Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, and Tribal groups don’t even enter the equation. Similarly, the Pope and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are blinded by their own respective agendas. Hence, the indigenous remain voiceless and at the mercy of endless Bengali Muslim migration, a land grab, and Islamization by stealth.”

Several years ago the BBC highlighted the same Bengali Muslim migrant crisis that threatens the indigenous in Nagaland, India. This media source quoted Joel Kath (Naga Council) who said, “We have nothing against anybody’s religion but we cannot tolerate illegal settlers who are encroaching on our land and resources…illegal Bangladeshis (will be pushed out of Nagaland).”

It is high time that Bangladesh is held accountable for Bengalis from this nation entering Assam (India), the Chittagong Hill Tracts (Bangladesh), Rakhine (Myanmar), Nagaland (India), and other areas of India. If the international community remains quiet then various Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, and Traditional Belief groups will be further marginalized in their own homelands and Islamization by stealth will erase countless cultures. Therefore, India and Myanmar should highlight this reality and equally international pressure is needed to protect indigenous Buddhists and Hindus in the Chittagong Hill Tracts from land grabbing Bengali Muslims.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-india-19316282

http://moderntokyotimes.com/?p=8216

