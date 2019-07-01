New mass protests in Sudan is met by violence from the military

Boutros Hussein and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Mass demonstrations have once more broken out in Khartoum and in other parts of Sudan despite the threat of death. Indeed, the latest demonstrations show that people will not be crushed despite the horrendous loss of life that took place on June 3, 2019. Therefore, the Transitional Military Council (TMC) needs to take a fresh approach because further tyranny will merely lead to more bloodshed and ensuing chaos.

It is abundantly clear that democracy and genuine freedom is feared throughout the mainly Islamic block of nations that consist of Gulf nations and in this part of Africa. Hence, Saudi Arabia and other nations are seeking to prop-up the TMC because of the fear of the knock-on-effect.

Similarly, the military that backed the ousting of President Omar al-Bashir is the same military that was in bed with him. In other words, the military and Islamist elites within the movement that supported al-Bashir for decades is still in control. Hence, issues of power concentration remain firmly embedded in Sudan and currently the same individuals responsible for state repression remain in power.

It is known that at least 7 people have perished in the latest bout of mass demonstrations in Sudan. Sadly, the figure may further increase because many people have been injured once more despite people only demanding freedom and real democracy.

Reuters reports, “The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) opposition coalition called for a million people to demonstrate on Sunday – the 30th anniversary of the coup that brought Bashir to power, and the African Union’s deadline for Sudan’s military rulers to hand over to civilians or face further sanctions.”

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the Deputy Head of the TMC, blamed the latest deaths on alleged infiltrators. He uttered, “There are snipers who are firing on people, they shot three members of the Rapid Support Force and five or six citizens. There are infiltrators, people who want to jeopardize progress.”

However, with so much bloodshed already being spilled – including attacking hospitals – then the words of Dagalo will not be believed. Hence, the credibility of the TMC is not only tarnished by past links to al-Bashir; but also based on the same tyranny that is continuing based on the same elites ruling by fear. Therefore, the African Union and international nations that support democracy must step up its approach to Sudan because the situation is critical.

The BBC reports, “If the military thought it could scare protesters, it was wrong. The protests are a massive show of strength by the pro-democracy movement.”

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-sudan-politics/tens-of-thousands-protest-to-demand-civilian-rule-in-sudan-idUSKCN1TV0IY

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-48812578

